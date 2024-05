2024 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Davis Riley.

The 27-year-old won the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday at 14 under by five shots to secure his second win on the PGA Tour. It’s his first win as an individual, taking the Zurich Classic of New Orleans title last year.

For his efforts, Riley will take home the top prize of $1.638 million. Scottie Scheffler and Keegan Bradley tied for second and will each take home $809,900.

With $9.1 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

Prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Davis Riley -14 $1,638,000 T2 Keegan Bradley -9 $809,900 T2 Scottie Scheffler -9 $809,900 4 Collin Morikawa -8 $445,900 T5 Mac Meissner -5 $323,619 T5 Sepp Straka -5 $323,619 T5 Hayden Buckley -5 $323,619 T5 Pierceson Coody -5 $323,619 T9 David Lipsky -4 $247,975 T9 Sungjae Im -4 $247,975 T9 Robby Shelton -4 $247,975 T12 Lucas Glover -3 $180,635 T12 Lee Hodges -3 $180,635 T12 Chandler Phillips -3 $180,635 T12 J.T. Poston -3 $180,635 T12 Adam Scott -3 $180,635 T17 Maverick McNealy -2 $120,835 T17 Tom Hoge -2 $120,835 T17 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 $120,835 T17 Matt Kuchar -2 $120,835 T17 Davis Thompson -2 $120,835 T17 Alejandro Tosti -2 $120,835 T17 Tony Finau -2 $120,835 T24 Adam Svensson -1 $70,866 T24 Matt NeSmith -1 $70,866 T24 Billy Horschel -1 $70,866 T24 Brian Harman -1 $70,866 T24 Denny McCarthy -1 $70,866 T24 Min Woo Lee -1 $70,866 T24 Tom Kim -1 $70,866 T24 Kevin Tway -1 $70,866 T32 K.H. Lee E $51,961 T32 Aaron Rai E $51,961 T32 Ben Silverman E $51,961 T32 Justin Rose E $51,961 T32 Ryan Fox E $51,961 T37 Peter Malnati 1 $38,675 T37 Joseph Bramlett 1 $38,675 T37 Jordan Spieth 1 $38,675 T37 Martin Laird 1 $38,675 T37 Ben Martin 1 $38,675 T37 C.T. Pan 1 $38,675 T37 Rickie Fowler 1 $38,675 T37 Keith Mitchell 1 $38,675 T45 Troy Merritt 2 $27,100 T45 Daniel Berger 2 $27,100 T45 Zach Johnson 2 $27,100 T45 Patrick Rodgers 2 $27,100 T45 Gary Woodland 2 $27,100 T50 Kevin Streelman 3 $22,234 T50 Charley Hoffman 3 $22,234 T50 Victor Perez 3 $22,234 T50 Webb Simpson 3 $22,234 T50 Doug Ghim 3 $22,234 T50 Brendon Todd 3 $22,234 T56 Tyler Duncan 4 $20,839 T56 Thomas Detry 4 $20,839 T56 Si Woo Kim 4 $20,839 T56 Joel Dahmen 4 $20,839 T56 Cam Davis 4 $20,839 T61 Parker Coody 5 $20,111 T61 Kevin Yu 5 $20,111 T61 S.H. Kim 5 $20,111 64 Emiliano Grillo 6 $19,747 T65 Mark Hubbard 7 $19,292 T65 Austin Smotherman 7 $19,292 T65 Nick Hardy 7 $19,292 T65 Kevin Kisner 7 $19,292 69 Ryan Moore 8 $18,837 T70 Callum Tarren 9 $18,564 T70 Vincent Norrman 9 $18,564

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek