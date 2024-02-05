2024 CFP National Championship odds per BetMGM

The college football season hasn’t even officially been over for a month yet and I am already bored out of my mind. Bama hoops are the only thing keeping me sane for now, but between the new coaching hires, the conference realignment, and the 12-team playoffs, everyone is just itching to see what the new college football landscape will be like.

For Alabama fans, it’s a different type of anticipation for this season. There are still lofty goals and expectations for the dawning the Crimson, but more than anything everyone is just ready to see what life post-Nick Saban will look like. I believe that DeBoer was a home-run hire, but that can’t be confirmed until the victories start adding up and a national championship is headed home.

Despite all of the changes coming to Tuscaloosa, they are still one of the hottest teams in the country to win the national championship next year per BetMGM:

Florida State Seminoles +2000

The loss of Jordan Travis will hurt a lot, but the Noles were monsters in the portal and will enter the 2024 season with a massive chip on their shoulders after missing out on the CFP this past season. Playing in a weak ACC certainly doesn’t hurt the odds either.

Clemson Tigers +2000

Questions are being asked of Dabo Swinney and this will be a big time prove it year for him and the Tigers as he has struggled to adapt to NIL. Similar to FSU they will feast off an inferior ACC, especially with another year under the belt for Cade Klubnik.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have the tall task of replacing Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, but they are one of the most talented teams in the country. Harold Perkins might be the best defensive player in the country and will have one last year to skyrocket his draft stock.

Ole Miss Rebels +1100

The Rebels are coming off of their first 11-win season in program history and return the majority of their production. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are my dark horse contender to win the national title.

Michigan Wolverines +1100

Despite the departure of Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, Michigan looks to be in good shape heading into next season. Sherrone Moore was able to keep a majority of the roster together, but replacing J.J. McCarthy is not an easy task either.

The Ducks only dropped two games in 2023 – both to Kalen DeBoer and his Washington Huskies. Nobody has adapted to the NIL era better than the Ducks and they are close to breaking through it feels like. It will be interesting to see how the movement to the Big Ten affects them.

Alabama Crimson Tide +800

There isn’t a team in the country with ore questions marks heading into 2024 than the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, they have one of the best young coaches in the sport and a Heisman favorite quarterback – Alabama will be in the final 12.

Texas Longhorns +750

Year one in the SEC will definitely comes with it’s learning curves, but the Longhorns are as talented as anyone in all the land. With a playoff appearance under their belt and Ewers returning to Austin, they will have national championship aspirations on their mind in 2024.

Ohio State Buckeyes +500

The Buckeyes have been on fire in the transfer portal as they added Judkins from Ole Miss as well as Caleb Downs from Alabama to an already loaded roster. With Harbaugh out of the Big Ten, it looks as if Oregon might be the only team capable of standing in Ohio State’s way.

Georgia Bulldogs +350

After another loss to Alabama in a big game, Georgia missed out on a playoff spot and will enter 2024 with a bad taste in their mouth. With Nick Saban retiring now, can Kirby finally get over the hurdle that is Alabama? Or will Kalen DeBoer continue the Tide’s winning ways.

