2024 CFP National Championship: 5 most popular prop bets for Washington vs. Michigan

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hopes to lead the Huskies to their first national title in football since 1991.

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship is almost here.

After 13 weeks of regular season action, tons of bowl season excitement and two excellent CFP semi-final games, it's all come down to a face-off between the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) and No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0).

The Huskies are in their second CFP appearance, first CFP championship appearance and looking for their first football national championship since 1991, when they split the title with the University of Miami.

Michigan is looking for its first national title in football since 1997, when head coach Lloyd Carr was at the helm of some of the best Wolverines teams ever. It would be just the second football national championship for the school since 1948.

With all eyes of the football world on these two teams, there are plenty of things to bet on. Here are five of the top bets to make on the 2024 CFP National Championship, with data and odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Top bets for 2024 CFP National Championship

Over 55.5 points

O/U Opening Total Current Total Bets% Handle% Over O 55 O 55.5 60% 69% Under U 55 U 55.5 40% 31%

Even after the line bumped slightly upward, money is flooding in on the Over as of Monday morning. Both teams are 7-7 against the points total this season, though both semi-final games – the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl – hit the over.

Michigan -5.5

Team Opening Spread Current Spread Bets% Handle% Washington +4.5 +5.5 47% 44% Michigan -4.5 -5.5 53% 56%

The spread started moving further in Michigan's favor throughout the day on Monday. It began the morning at -4.5, the same spot it was at open but has since slid up a point to -5.5. Bets are nearly even on each team to cover the spread, but there is more money on the Wolverines to cover.

Michigan went 8-6 against the spread this season as the favorite in every game. Washington is 7-7 against the spread coming into Monday night.

Blake Corum first touchdown scorer (+260)

According to BetMGM, more bets have been placed on the Michigan running back to score the first touchdown of the game than on any other player prop. Corum scored 25 rushing touchdowns so far this season and scored multiple touchdowns in nine of 14 games.

He did not score the first touchdown in the Rose Bowl, though he did score the first touchdown in the Big Ten Championship and in eight of Michigan's 14 games.

Michigan to win by 7-12 points (+425)

This is the game prop most bettors have placed, according to BetMGM. Michigan's average margin of victory this season was by 26 points, though that number has dropped to 13 in just the Wolverines' last three games.

Michigan beat Ohio State by six in the regular season finale, defeated Iowa by 26 in the Big Ten Championship and took a seven-point victory over Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy over 193.5 passing yards (-115) AND Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. over 297.5 passing yards (-115)

Both of these bets are among the top player props bettors liked as of Monday morning, according to BetMGM.

Penix averaged 332 passing yards in the 14 games leading up to Monday's game. He threw for 319 yards against Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship and had 430 passing yards in the Sugar Bowl.

McCarthy has averaged 203.6 passing yards per game this season. He had 147 passing yards in the Big Ten Championship and threw for 221 yards in the Rose Bowl.

