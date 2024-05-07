2024 Central 2B All-League Softball Teams

May 6—Adna's Ava Simms has been dominant all season long, and on Monday, she was named the C2BL MVP.

Simms is one of six Pirates who were named to the first and second teams, the most of any team in the C2BL.

Onalaska and Toledo had four each, and Toledo's Jeff Davis was named the league's Coach of the Year.

Read the full all-league teams below:

MVP: Ava Simms, Adna

First Team: Danika Hallom, Adna; Kendall Humphrey, Adna; Brooklynn Swenson, Rainier; Lisa Liddell, Onalaska; Peyton Holter, Toledo; Grace Pancake, Napavine; Desi Smith, Onalaska; Kailea Lairson, Toledo; Quyn Norberg, Toledo; Randi Haight, Onalaska; Karly Opsahl, Toutle Lake; Brookelyn Waddle, Kalama; Keira Anderson, Rainier; Margarite Humphrey, Adna; Alyssa Carroll, Adna

Second Team: Abigail Sympson, Morton-White Pass; Ryleigh Cruse, Rainier; Cali Geehan, Winlock; Gaby Guard, Adna; Jordyn Casi, Toutle Lake; Evelynn Miller, Wahkiakum; Leah Kirkley, Toutle Lake; Camryn Hurley, Toledo; Kate Zandell, Onalaska; Lena McCloskey; Amy Horman, Wahkiakum

Coach of the Year: Jeff Davis, Toledo