2024 Central 2B All-League Baseball Teams

May 6—The top three teams in the C2BL are well-represented in the all-league teams, which were announced on Monday.

Napavine, Adna, and Toutle Lake had five players each across the first and second teams, and Napavine's Brian Demarest was named Coach of the Year.

Read the full all-league teams below:

MVP: Gavin McBride, Kalama

First Team: Connor Cox, Toutle Lake; Zach Swanson, Toutle Lake; Tristan Percival, Adna: Ashton Demarest, Napavine; Danner Hoinowski, Adna; Drew Schlangen, Kalama; Conner Holmes, Napavine; Caiden Schultz, Toledo; Gavin Frewing, Toledo; Grant Wilson, Wahkiakum; Dominic Rivera, Toutle Lake; Cal Bullock, Napavine; Dylan Fraidenburg, Toutle Lake; Connor Darnell, Kalama; Hunter Howell, Rainier

Second Team: Beau Miller, Adna; Rogan Stanley, Toledo; Reid Caviness, Adna; Easton White, Toutle Lake; Beckett Landram, Napavine; Cameron Nakano, Adna; Jevan Lucente, Kalama; Tuff Lyons, Onalaska; Keaton Thompson, Morton-White Pass; Johnny Boesch, Rainier

Coach of the Year: Brian Demarest, Napavine