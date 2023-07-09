2024 CB Zabien Brown commits to Alabama over USC

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Cornerback Zabien Brown of the 2024 class announced his commitment to Alabama on Sunday. Brown chose the Crimson Tide over USC.

Brown plays for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. That is the same high school that former Alabama quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young once played for. As a junior, Brown tallied 32 tackles and three interceptions for the Monarchs.

Brown is the third cornerback to have committed to the Crimson Tide in the 2024 recruiting class. He joins five-star Jaylen Mbakwe and four-star Jameer Grimsley.

Much like Grimsley and Mbakwe, Brown also competes for his school’s track and field team. As a junior, Brown ran an 11.12 in the 100-meter dash. His raw speed and athleticism will allow Brown to contribute on either defense or special teams as a true freshman.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Zabien Brown’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

45

4

5

Rivals

4

76

8

7

ESPN

4

137

13

15

On3 Recruiting

4

124

6

17

247 Composite

4

61

6

7

 

Vitals

Hometown

Santa Ana, California

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-1

Weight

180

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on June 8, 2021

  • Took an official visit to Alabama from June 23-25, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

