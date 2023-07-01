2024 CB Jameer Grimsley announces commitment to Alabama

Jameer Grimsley, a 2024 cornerback prospect, committed to Alabama on Saturday evening. Grimsley chose the Crimson Tide over Florida and Michigan.

Grimsley is listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds according to 247Sports. He is a two-sport athlete at Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida. Grimsley competes on the school’s track and field team while also playing football.

While Grimsley is listed as an athlete on several recruiting sites, he has been recruited by the Alabama coaching staff to play strictly cornerback.

His commitment gives Alabama two cornerback commits in the 2024 recruiting class. The other being five-star Jaylen Mbakwe. Both are two-sport athletes and could look to pursue both sports at the college level.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jameer Grimsley’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 205 31 16 Rivals 3 – 79 38 ESPN 4 267 38 24 On3 Recruiting 4 77 14 11 247 Composite 4 215 34 19

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Florida Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-3 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 15, 2023

Took an official visit to Alabama from June 16-18, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jameer Grimsley tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’3 185 CB from Tampa, FL chose the Crimson Tide over Florida and Michigan “They know how to bring out my full potential & are always competing for the Natty.”https://t.co/oV3gO4ISdX pic.twitter.com/TqG43YCDht — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2023

