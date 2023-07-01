2024 CB Jameer Grimsley announces commitment to Alabama

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Jameer Grimsley, a 2024 cornerback prospect, committed to Alabama on Saturday evening. Grimsley chose the Crimson Tide over Florida and Michigan.

Grimsley is listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds according to 247Sports. He is a two-sport athlete at Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida. Grimsley competes on the school’s track and field team while also playing football.

While Grimsley is listed as an athlete on several recruiting sites, he has been recruited by the Alabama coaching staff to play strictly cornerback.

His commitment gives Alabama two cornerback commits in the 2024 recruiting class. The other being five-star Jaylen Mbakwe. Both are two-sport athletes and could look to pursue both sports at the college level.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jameer Grimsley’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

205

31

16

Rivals

3

79

38

ESPN

4

267

38

24

On3 Recruiting

4

77

14

11

247 Composite

4

215

34

19

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tampa, Florida

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-3

Weight

185

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on February 15, 2023

  • Took an official visit to Alabama from June 16-18, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

