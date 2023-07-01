2024 CB Jameer Grimsley announces commitment to Alabama
Jameer Grimsley, a 2024 cornerback prospect, committed to Alabama on Saturday evening. Grimsley chose the Crimson Tide over Florida and Michigan.
Grimsley is listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds according to 247Sports. He is a two-sport athlete at Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida. Grimsley competes on the school’s track and field team while also playing football.
While Grimsley is listed as an athlete on several recruiting sites, he has been recruited by the Alabama coaching staff to play strictly cornerback.
His commitment gives Alabama two cornerback commits in the 2024 recruiting class. The other being five-star Jaylen Mbakwe. Both are two-sport athletes and could look to pursue both sports at the college level.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jameer Grimsley’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
205
31
16
Rivals
3
–
79
38
ESPN
4
267
38
24
On3 Recruiting
4
77
14
11
247 Composite
4
215
34
19
Vitals
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-3
185
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 15, 2023
Took an official visit to Alabama from June 16-18, 2023
Other offers
Florida State
BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jameer Grimsley tells me he has Committed to Alabama!
The 6’3 185 CB from Tampa, FL chose the Crimson Tide over Florida and Michigan
“They know how to bring out my full potential & are always competing for the Natty.”https://t.co/oV3gO4ISdX pic.twitter.com/TqG43YCDht
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2023