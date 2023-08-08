2024 CB Dakoda Fields flips from USC to Oregon

2024 Gardena (Calif.) Serra cornerback Dakoda Fields has flipped his commitment from the USC Trojans to the Oregon Ducks.

He announced his decision on Monday evening.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Fields is ranked No. 83 overall and No. 9 among cornerback in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports composite.

Fields committed to USC back in June, but was thought of as a potential get for the Ducks throughout his commitment. Despite his verbal to the Trojans, the Junipero Serra CB — a former teammate of Oregon’s Rodrick Pleasant — took an official to Eugene later in the summer, and ultimately ended up flipping to the Ducks.

Fields becomes the 22nd member of the class and helps Dan Lanning’s program continue its impressive haul for 2024.

We are reminded that every recruiting decision, like every recruiting prospect, is unique. It does seem weird that a player would commit to one school and then flip just a matter of weeks after that, but making a decision might not feel like the game-changing moment a player hopes for. That can open the door for a reconsideration. Fields did indeed reconsider.

One also can’t ignore the reality that the decision comes just after Oregon moved to the Big Ten. That will certainly be a discussion point as well.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star CB Dakoda Fields has flipped his commitment from USC to Oregon🦆 Read: https://t.co/6n4AcX4fmO pic.twitter.com/ULlXalRGuj — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire