2024 CB Andrew Brinson IV gets Michigan State football offer

The first offer of the Jonathan Smith era has officially been sent out, going to Andrew Brinson IV, a Tampa (FL) native who was previously committed to Oregon State.

Brinson is a 6’0.5, 175 pound cornerback that attends Gaither High School. He is a three star prospect that holds additional power five offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, NC State, Purdue, UCF, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Expect this recruitment to take off and for Brinson to visit East Lansing very soon.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire