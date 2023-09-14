2024 cap consequences would make it very hard for Rams to trade Matthew Stafford to Jets

In March, the Jets viewed Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as a potential Plan B to the pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. Now that the Jets need a Plan B for Rodgers, and given that they have yet to add a quarterback, could they be plotting an all-in move for Stafford?

If they are, it will go nowhere. Although I choose not to believe the Rams' loud denials of either a desire to trade Stafford or an attempt to reduce his pay in 2023, I believe this — the cap consequences make a trade impossible.

While there would be no acceleration if he is traded before October 31, a trade would result in a massive $55.5 million dead cap charge for 2024.

The window on a trade closed as a practical matter once March 17 arrived and Stafford earned a $26 million option bonus. At this point, a trade before June 1 of next year before possible but highly unlikely, given that he would count for $55.5 million if removed from the roster before June 1.

Regardless, the jets presumably will be doing something. For now, Zach Wilson is the only quarterback on the active roster. Tim Boyle remains on the practice squad.