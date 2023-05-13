2024 California defensive lineman includes Vols in top-10 schools

Five-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland announced his top-10 schools on Friday.

Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Georgia, USC, Miami, Nebraska and Texas A&M are Breland’s top-10 schools.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman is from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

Breland is the No. 25 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 2 prospect in California, according to 247Sports.

He earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors in 2021. Breland was selected as a third-team All-California player as a junior last season.

Breland finished his junior season with 24 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire