2024 Bruins preseason schedule: Dates, times and opponents revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins will get ready for the 2024-25 NHL season by playing against some of their longtime rivals in the preseason.

The team announced a seven-game 2024 preseason schedule Monday. It includes two games each (one home, one away) versus the New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.

The other matchup will take place in Quebec City against the Los Angeles Kings at Videotron Centre.

These preseason games are important for young players hoping to make the NHL roster ahead of Opening Night in October. Rookies Matthew Poitras and Mason Lohrei both played well in the preseason last year, and it helped them earn a roster spot and playing time early in the regular season.

Here's the full Bruins preseason schedule for the fall (all times Eastern). TV channel information for these games will be announced at a later date, per the team.