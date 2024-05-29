2024 Bruins offseason: Key dates for NHL Draft, free agency and more

The 2024 NHL offseason is essentially underway for every team except the four still playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It's going to be a very important summer for the Boston Bruins, who have a good foundation to work with but still have several roster flaws to address in free agency and/or the trade market.

The Bruins have around $21 million in salary cap space right now, per CapFriendly, although that number could rise if the team trades goalie Linus Ullmark and his $5 million salary cap hit. Several of Boston's own players can become free agents, including goalie Jeremy Swayman (RFA) and right wing Jake DeBrusk (UFA).

This year's NHL Draft class is viewed as fairly weak in terms of high-end talent and depth. The Bruins don't have a pick until the fourth round.

Here's a list of key dates for the Bruins' offseason.

NHL Scouting Combine

Sunday, June 2 through Saturday, June 8 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo.

NHL Draft

Thursday, June 27: Bruins GM Don Sweeney's pre-draft media availability.

Friday, June 28: First round of the draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Saturday, June 29: Rounds 2-7 of the draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Free agency

Begins on Monday, July 1 at noon ET.

Bruins development camp

Monday, July 1 through Thursday, July 4 at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass.

Bruins rookie camp

Begins on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass.

Bruins training camp

Begins on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass.