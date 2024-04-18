2024 boys tennis preview capsules

Apr. 18—Bruce Thompson (47th year)

MVC; C

0-10

Seniors — John Lane, Logan Timberlake; Sophomores — Jack Swett, Jackson Libby, Darryl Curtis.

Sophomores — Henry Waleck, Carter Fuller.

Last year, Dirigo only had one returning player, but this season the Cougars have five players with experience. Bruce Thompson expects to be more competitive with a full team. Dirigo will be relying on its veterans as it battles for a playoff spot.

Greg Vincent (15th year)

KVAC; A

9-5, reached Class A North semifinals.

Seniors — Brady Kilby, Axel Escobar; Sophomores — Calvin Vincent, Kadan Roussel-Haider, Gavin Pelletier, Calvin Cormier.

Jonah Chen, Lucas Pawlina, Richie Romano.

Freshmen — Kai McHan, Ryan Manson, Brennan Edwards, Nathaniel Bigos-Lowe.

Edward Little has more depth than it has had in a very long time, according to coach Greg Vincent. He said it should help the Red Eddies return to the playoffs. Last year, the team had a very strong singles lineup, which carried them to their best record in over ten years. This year, the lineup is more balanced from top to bottom.

Tom LeBlond (13th year)

KVAC; A

1-9Seniors — Gavin Bavis, Everett Mailhot, Austin Vincent, Ethan Rinko; Sophomore — Caleb Paris.

The Blue Devils are returning a competitive group of seniors who have experienced the highs and lows of the 2023 season. With another year under their belt, coach Tom LeBlond said the Blue Devils are looking to make some noise in 2024.

Todd Papianou (12th year)

MVC; C

6-4-1, reached C South quarterfinals.

Seniors — Owen Sevigny, Brody Jamison, Nate Gallant, Caleb Gamache, Joel Tardiff, Aiden Arsenault; Junior — Ben Desalle.

Todd Papianou is excited for the large group of seniors that should help the Falcons in a hopeful playoff run. Nate Gallant, Owen Sevigny, and Brody Jamison are expected to be the team's singles players. There's a lot of competition for the two doubles teams.

Zac Conlogue (10th year)

KVAC; A

4-8, reached A North quarterfinals.

Seniors — James Stinson, Tim Williamson, Jacob Caton, Jack Cramer, Aydrian Dakin, Austin Ragsdale, Alex Rackliff, Logan Walsh, Nick Welch; Juniors — Eli Hoeft, Nate Armstrong, Gordon Mcbean; Sophomores — Lincoln Tierney, Eli Kalchik, Connor Greenleaf, Nick Bell, Ben Lewis, Preston Labbe.

Carson Zundel, Diego Cortes.

Seniors — Jose Gutierrez, Caleb Foster, Camren Ryder; Junior — Rodrigo Samaniego; Freshmen — Quinn Lawless, Landon Morse, Denis Ragsdale, James Civiello.

After playing a difficult schedule in 2023, the Cougars are excited to be back on the courts. The Cougars started to jell late in the season and almost pulled off the upset on second-seeded Brunswick. They look to use that late-season momentum to have a successful year in a tough KVAC Class A North. The Cougars are led by James Stinson, who reached the round of 32 last year before falling to the eventual singles champion, Xander Barber. The Cougars feature a deep roster, where players will be challenging each other frequently and should make for some competitive practices.

Marc Keller (fourth year)

MVC; C

8-4, reached Class C South semifinals.

Seniors — Ian York, Jesse Lewis; Juniors — Jaziah Lavoie, Jace Bessey, Bryce Comeau.

Tyler Guay, Braden Libby.

Sophomores — Austin Armandi, Matthew Harding; Freshmen — Caden Frazier, Owen Kelvey, Jacolby Jackson, Myles Godbey.

The Phoenix boys return five of their top seven players from last year, including Ian York and Jaziah Lavoie, who were both named to the MVC first-team in 2023. The team brings experience in all the singles positions and one doubles team. The newcomers bring in a tremendous amount of athletic ability and raw talent, according to Keller. Spruce should be very competitive in the MVC this year.

2024 girls tennis preview: Players to watch this season

2024 boys tennis preview: Players to watch this season