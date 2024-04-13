2024 boys lacrosse preview: Players to watch this season

Apr. 13—Abell scored 27 goals last season. He generates scoring opportunities for himself, which he often capitalizes on, and his teammates.

Dionne has been a force for the Blue Devils since his freshman year as an old-school two-way midfielder. His ability to play on both sides of the field helped last season against opponents like Edward Little, when he fired off several quick goals in the first five minutes of the game.

Edmunds is the Vikings' main man in in the cage after backing up his older brother, Troy Edmunds, the past few seasons. In the season opener against Edward Little, Chase Edmunds logged eight saves.

Hinkley remains an offensive leader for the Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon/St. Dom's co-op as a high-scoring attack. He had a strong preseason and appears poised to be even more dangerous in 2024.

Lyons is a senior captain for the Maranacook/Winthrop co-op, and he led the Hawks in goals scored, while also forcing several turnovers and generating fast breaks in their preseason scrimmage against Mt. Ararat. His younger brother, Jacob Lyons, joins the Hawks this season, and the two have already found a rhythm of setting each other up for goals in the preseason.

Markham had a 92 percent faceoff win percentage for the Cougars in the preseason, and will be an important part of creating scoring opportunities during the regular season. Also a football player, Markham's strength benefits him in battles for 50-50 balls in the midfield.

An athletic midfielder who is able to make an impact on both ends of the field, Plourde has tallied 15 goals and 10 assists in the seven games he's played so far. He is able to shake defenders but also has a strong shot from outside the 12-meter mark.

Last season, Ross was the leading scorer for the Maranacook/Winthrop Hawks, even while playing all over the field — including in goal (in practice). He excels offensively at scoring, passing, winning faceoffs, and playing pole on defense.

Schaeffer, who is committed to play at St. Joseph's College of Maine, has logged 22 goals and 12 assists in 11 games. He excels on both ends of the field: offensively, scoring and dodging defenders on offense, and defensively, at man coverage and clearing.

2024 Spring Sports Preview

2024 boys lacrosse preview capsules