2024 boys lacrosse preview capsules

Apr. 13—Tyler Haskell (second year)

KVAC; A

3-11

Seniors — Cam Dufour (A), Evan O'Donnell (A), Joe Martel (D), Jack Pepin (M), Garrett Hedges (A), Garrett Pray (M); Juniors — Andrew Clements (M/FO), Mayson Larochelle (D), Andrew Baker (D), Dexter Morin (M), Kai Thistle (DM), Bjorn Sandberg (D), Connor Dufour (D); Sophomores — Caiden Strout (A), Orrin Slover (A).

Jonah Guay (LSM), Austin Sellinger (M), Jack Thompson (M).

Sophomores — Ryan Mileikis (M), Ben Poulin (M), Camden Roy (LSM/D); Freshmen — Logan Billings (G), Landon Nagy (A), Carter Hill (LSM), Casey Mileikis (M), Jack Caron (M).

Haskell said the Red Eddies are a "young team with a high motor that will not back down to competition, but will invite it."

Tyler DeMoore-Gonzalez (third year)

WMC; B

7-9, reached Class C quarterfinal.

Seniors — Noah Schaeffer (M), Caden Ouellette (A), Kyle Plummer (G), Talen Langevin (FO), Aries Plourde (M), Zach Fecteau (M), Gracen Golebiewski (D), Ben Powell (A), Andrew Nadeau (D); Juniors — Liam Fifield (D), Breck Langevin (M), Ashten Golebiweski (M), Charlie Gilbert (A); Sophomore — Tucker Nelson (M).

Jack Hardiman, Brady Martin, Aidan Loignon, Will Gwinn, Miles Post, Brody Simpson, Nicholas Shevchenko, Nick Bouchard.

Juniors — Griffin Spurr (D), Trevor Griffin (M), Jacob Randall (FO); Sophomores — Conner Boulay (A), Isaiah Portas (LSM), Alex Baker (LSM), Aaron Wante (G), Miguel Cyr (M), Cedric Lambert (D), Nick Humphries (FO).

The Gray-NG/Poland co-op had a good season last year, showcasing growth and resilience throughout the season, DeMoore-Gonzalez said. The keys to success in 2024 lie in the 26ers' teamwork, offensive and defensive principles of play and the team standards that the players create. With a roster boasting a nice mixture of experienced and young players, the co-op team hopes to grow throughout the season, while refining its ride and clears, defense and offensive efficiency. DeMoore-Gonzalez said the primary objectives include honing the players' skills further, fostering camaraderie and winning competitive games. The 26ers' returning players already committed to college programs — Noah Schaeffer (St. Joe's), Kyle Plummer (Husson) and Zach Fecteau (Thomas) — are all looking to make big impacts in their finals seasons before playing at the next level.

Ben Fournier (11th year)

KVAC; A

10-5, lost in Class A preliminary round.

Seniors — Cody Dionne (M), Daven Langelier (M), Aiden St. George (A); Juniors — Jackson Bement (M), Braiden Blais (D), Colton Daniels (M), Brock Rancourt (G), Lucas Bragdon (M).

Juniors — Dylan Whitlow (D), Adam Zeininger (M), Ben Junkins (M); Freshmen — Tom Cooper (D), Nick Beaucage (A), Collin Michaud (A).

The Blue Devils are an energetic group that has a well-rounded base of returners ready to guide the team to success in the 2024 season, according to Fournier. Lewiston returns a seasoned defensive group led by goalie Brock Rancourt, as well as a mix of veterans and rookies at the offensive end of the field. Fournier said that it should be an exciting year for Lewiston lacrosse.

Daniel Brannigan (first year)

MVC; C

8-7, reached Class C quarterfinals.

Seniors — Owen Lyons (A), Bennett Ross (M), Owen Dunn (M), Zach Chapman (D), Max Cheng (M); Juniors — Cobey Dunn (M), Parker Douin (LSM), Adam Ellis (G), Lucas Woodruff (G); Sophomores — Caleb Morgan (A), Ethan Chilton (A/M), Ryan Bourque (D).

Junior — Lucas Drillen (D/LSM); Freshman — Jacob Lyons (M/A).

This season is Brannigan's first leading the Maranacook/Winthrop co-op after past stints at Oak Hill, Lawrence, Messalonskee and Thomas College. The Hawks did not graduate any players from last year's team, therefore the entire starting lineup is back. Offensively, Brannigan said leading scorers Bennett Ross — one of four players from Winthrop — and Owen Lyons will be key, while other players are looking to make an impact. On the midfield line, Ethan Chilton and Caleb Morgan will be a threat on the field, alongside Owen and Cobey Dunn, especially on transition scoring. Defensively, the Bears have three options in the net with a defensive corps that looks to create turnovers and get upfield for a fast-break scoring opportunities. The other three Winthrop players are Zach Chapman, Max Cheng and Lucas Woodruff. Brannigan said the team is ready to make some noise in Class C, and plan to be playing deep into June during playoffs.

Matt Reynolds (sixth year)

KVAC; B

9-6, lost in preliminary round.

Seniors — Chase Ranger (M, captain), Levi Bogar (LSM, captain), Finley Ward (D), Charles Stevens (D), Cole McCourt (D), Kasey Burgess (M), Mason Willett (M, captain), Noah Prescott (D/M); Juniors — Bode Markham (M/F), Eli Bartlett (M), Trey Bailey (A), Brody Farmer (G), Tyler Abell (A); Sophomores —Julian Reynolds (A), Cam Ranger (A), Kooper Keller (M), Tyler Beach (M), Tanner Allumbaugh (D), Levi Austin (LSM), Luke Doscinski (M), Micheal Hall (M), Chandler Hiscock (D), Nick Overton (A), Trent Harris (D).

Dustyn Hickley (A).

Stevie Davis (M), Luc Walker (M), Finn Morton (M).

The Cougars have a solid returning defensive lineup, which will be the foundation for winning games, Reynolds said. Offensive production will be spread out among multiple players, allowing Mt. Blue to be more creative and high-energy. Given the development of the returning players, the Cougars expect to be in contention for conference championships while making a deeper run into playoffs.

David Snyder (first year)

C

9-7, reached Class C semifinals.

Seniors — Lukas Bergeron (M), Adam Hinkley (A); Juniors — Kaiden Delano (M), Nate Dillman (M), Aiden Belanger (M), Gage Spier (A), Colton Davis (D), Luke Davidson (D); Sophomores — Matt Fecteau (A), PJ Smith (D).

Nick Michaud (G), Alex Hinkley (D), Dominic Trott (LSM), Liam Holland (A).

Juniors — Brody Edmond (M), Mason Dubois (D), Michaela Pontbriand (D), Brady Boone (A); Sophomores — Levi Marks (A), Isaac Graham (M).

The Raiders have a good mixture of youth and experience this year, Snyder said, and are working to develop a strong defense after losing key players from last season's squad. The midfield is returning three starters, and Snyder said the leadership from those three will be key to the Raiders' success. The attack line is also returning two starters, and has looked strong in the preseason.

Hunter Rowell (11th year)

KVAC; A

6-8

Seniors — Jack Bessette (M), Tyler Britton (A), Nolan Hafner (M), Owen Marr (A), Kadan Neureuther (M), Cam Sherbinski (LSM), Finn Winning (D); Juniors — Cooper Beaudoin (D), Xander Biehl (A), Brycen Burnham (A), Connor Doyle (M), Chase Edmunds (G), Neil Heath (M), Shaun Kyllonen (M), Preston Newcomb (M), Elliot Porter (D), Riley Robinson (M), Dean Rudman (M); Sophomores — Hunter Campbell (D), Cooper Carman (M), Quincy Edson (M), Curtis Fogg (D), Garrett Wooster (M), Chris Levesque (D).

Dante Allen (M/A), Derrick Brooks (A), Logan Campbell (M/A), Lucas Clark (D), Troy Edmunds (G), Carter Hart (A), Zach Louvat (D), Silas Timm (M), Kole Tripp (A).

Senior — Myles Wooster (D); Sophomores — Jayden Mason (G), James Terry (M/A), Eli Young (M/A); Freshmen — Tristan Atwell (M/A), Reid Bennett (M/A), Carter Berry (M/A), Daymien Goyette (M/A), Addison Landers (M/A), Evan McAllister (D), Clayton McGinnis (M/A), Grady Miller (M/A), Kirby Vaughn (M/A), Kaleb Yates (D), Gryphen Hodsdon (M/A).

Rowell said the Vikings have fairly even represented from each grade, which shows how lacrosse has grown in the community over the past decade. The players are looking forward to continuing to fine tune their fundamentals and build off of the momentum of preseason, with the hope of a playoff run in June.

2024 boys lacrosse preview: Players to watch this season