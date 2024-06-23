2024 Boys All-Area Tennis Team: Balanced efforts serve teams well: Tomcats find way to Final Four; Johnson, Sizemore take top honors

ASHLAND Ashland tennis is more than a one-man show.

Even though that player has dominated the 16th Region tennis world in recent years, the Tomcats showed what the team could do on the state stage.

Ashland had to give up a point at the outset of its matches at the state team tournament in Lexington earlier this month due to having just one doubles team available. Tournament rules prohibited players from playing singles and doubles in the same round.

Alden Johnson, along with teammates, Reggie Bechtel, Ryder Riggs, Chris Peacock and Nick Parker, advanced to the semifinals and were a few bounces of the ball away from the title match.

“We had been to the semifinals before, but this run was unprecedented,” Ashland coach Eddie Sizemore said. “We were within three points of the finals. We were 7-7 in a third-set tiebreaker to get to the championship match. The guys showed a lot of heart and they left it all on the court. We started each match down a point. I couldn’t be happier with the effort we showed.”

“Overall, in the individual state tournament, I was pretty upset with the placing that I got,” Johnson added. “Following up with the team tournament, we had great success and made it to the Final Four, which is the farthest this team has made it so far. It was a great way to end the season.”

Johnson won his fourth straight 16th Region crown at the Ashland Tennis Center on May 16. He followed the feat with an appearance in a Round of 16 match at the state tournament.

The four Tomcats who joined Johnson at the state team event, along with Carter Hayes, were all selected to the 2024 The Daily Independent’s All-Area boys tennis team.

Johnson reigns again as the Player of the Year. Sizemore took Coach of the Year honors.

Johnson said he strives to keep improving his game every day.

“I wanted to be more consistent and hit a harder ball,” Johnson said. “I really wanted to put more consistency into my game this season.”

The senior believes that the team continued to push each other in practice. The results at the state tournament showed that the hard work paid off.

“Having them on the team, we practice against some of the best players in the region,” Johnson said. “I good to have them to bounce stuff off of in practice. It gave you more of a team feeling (at State). You are not just playing for yourself to win a title. You are playing for a team. Everything is equal. You are playing for one point.”

Many Tomcats shared the same court during the final round of the region tournament. Johnson and Bechtel played for the singles title. Riggs and Peacock battled for the doubles championship on the court next to them.

Sizemore provided the biggest cheering section on his team’s big day.

“It’s been bittersweet because we have worked hard for about 4 or 5 years together,” Sizemore said. “It was great to see them even playing together at times. It’s sad to see th seniors leave. We know that they are going to do some great things down the road.”

“Alden has elevated tennis in the area,” he added. “I think the younger players look up to him and they want to be as good as him one day. He’s not only helped our program but heightened the game of tennis in our area.”

Riggs displayed his emotions on the court and it helped motivate his teammates. He played a pivotal role on the singles side at the state tournament.

“He didn’t start tennis like a lot of the other players at 7 or 8 years old,” Sizemore said. “ He started later in the seventh or eighth grade. He clinched two matches at State. He was the winning match in our first two rounds. He just showed a lot of what this team was about. He stayed out there and competed and battled.”

Lawrence County placed four players on the All-Area team. The Bulldogs also arrived at the state team tournament shorthanded and faced an injury to open the event.

Coach Joey McClanahan’s group also performed well at the 15th Region Tournament. Chase Kendrick and Blake Maynard advanced to the finals without dropping a set. Kendrick won the championship in straight sets.

The doubles team of Alex DeSario and Cayden Sweeney moved through to the semifinals but fell to the eventual champions, Shelby Valley’s David Johnson and Jaxson Napier.

Rowan County and Russell each had three representatives on the team. Max Newman and Parker Whitlock combined to claim a 16th Region doubles title for the Red Devils. Newman’s groundstrokes from the baseline and Whitlock’s command at the net with his size allowed them to outlast Riggs and Peacock for the championship.

Bryson Hill earned a spot with a semifinal appearance in singles. Logan Lucas and Carter Owens posted the same outcome in doubles for the Vikings.

Rowan County’s Chris Gray and Bechtel engaged in a spirited and competitive indoor semifinal match at the region tournament before Gray had to withdrawal with a health issue.

Members of the All-Area team were selected from state qualifiers. The newspaper staff chose the Player and Coach of the Year.