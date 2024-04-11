2024 Boston Marathon: Traffic advisory for Patriot’s Day activities

Marathon Monday is almost here and before the big day, the city will have two main races on Saturday.

This year’s 128th running of the Boston Marathon will draw the world’s top athletes and thousands of spectators from around the world who will cheer on the competitors as they show strength, determination, and grit while completing the 26.2-mile race.

The Boston Marathon runs through eight cities and towns. Parking restrictions will be in place for all events throughout the weekend and on Monday.

B.A.A.’s tentative road closures

Hopkinton — 7:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Ashland — 7: 15 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.

Framingham — 7:30 a.m. – 1:55 p.m.

Natick — 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Wellesley — 8:30 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Newton — 8:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Brookline — 9:00 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Boston – Variable – 7 p.m.

2024 B.A.A. 5K, Saturday, April 13, 2024

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Formation: Charles Street between Beacon Street and Boylston Street

Charles Street-from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Arlington Street from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

Commonwealth Avenue Outbound from Arlington Street to Charlesgate West

Charlesgate West from Commonwealth Avenue Outbound to Commonwealth Avenue Inbound

Commonwealth Avenue Inbound from Charlesgate West to Hereford Street

Hereford Street from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Boylston Street from Dalton Street to Charles Street

2024 B.A.A. Invitational Mile, Saturday, April 13, 2024

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Formation: Boylston Street near Exeter Street

Boylston Street, From Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

Dartmouth Street, From Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Newbury Street, From Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

Exeter Street, From Newbury to Boylston Street

City of Boston Patriots’ Day Parade – Monday, April 15, 2024

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Congress Street (north side, Faneuil Hall side), State Street to Hanover Street

Hanover Street (both sides), Congress Street to Commercial Street

State Street (both sides), Congress Street to Washington Street

Tremont Street (both sides), Cambridge Street/Beacon Street to Stuart Street

Washington Street (both sides), Winter Street to State Street

Winter Street (both sides), Tremont Street to Washington Street

2024 BAA Marathon

Various parking restrictions will be in place to support the running of the 128th Boston Marathon.”No Stopping April 8-18″

Exeter Street (east side) Boylston Street to Blagden Street

Blagden Street (south side, opposite side of library), from Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Blagden Street (north side, library side), BPL Driveway to Exeter Street

Boylston Street (both sides), Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

Boylston Street from Dartmouth Street

Blagden Street (north side), Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway

“No Stopping April 10-16″

Exeter Street (west side). Alley 441 to Boylston Street

“No Stopping Friday, Saturday & Monday”

Beacon Street (south side, Boston Common side), Charles Street to Joy Street

Boylston Street (both sides), Dalton Street to Dartmouth Street, unless otherwise posted

Dartmouth Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Exeter Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue, unless otherwise posted.

“No Stopping Thursday to Monday”

Clarendon Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Stuart Street

“No Stopping Saturday to Monday”

Beacon Street, Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line (both sides)

Berkeley Street (both sides), Stuart Street to Newbury Street

Boylston Street (both sides), Dartmouth Street to Charles Street, unless otherwise posted

Cambridge Street (both sides), Court Street to Sudbury Street

Charles Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Saint James Avenue (both sides), Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Stuart Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street

“No Stopping Sunday & Monday”

Clarendon Street (both sides), Public Alley 436 to Newbury Street

Newbury Street (both sides) for Media Vehicles, #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street

“No Stopping Saturday 12:01AM through 3PM”

Newbury Street (both sides), Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

“No Stopping Monday”

Arlington Street (both sides), Beacon Street to Isabella Street

Beacon Street, Brighton (both sides), Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line

Beacon Street, Back Bay (South side, Public Garden side), Charles Street to Arlington Street

Berkeley Street (both sides), Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, unless otherwise posted

Belvidere Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue

Boylston Street (both sides), Massachusetts Avenue to Dalton Street

Cambria Street (both sides), Boylston Street to the loading dock of the Hynes Center

Charles Street South (both sides), Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Chestnut Hill Ave. (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Clarendon Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue, unless otherwise posted

Cleveland Circle (both sides), (Parking area adjacent to Cassidy Playground parking area adjacent to Sutherland Road) from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue, 24 hours

Columbus Avenue (both sides), Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Commonwealth Avenue (south, inbound, side), Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80′ east of Hereford Street, the section of roadway between the entrance to the Massachusetts Avenue underpass and Massachusetts Avenue does not need to be posted.

Commonwealth Avenue, Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue (inbound)

Dartmouth Street (both sides), Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Deerfield Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

East Dedham Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Exeter Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Gloucester Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hereford Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hanover Street (both sides) for Patriot’s Day Parade, Congress Street to Commercial Street

Kenmore Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Beacon Street

Nassau Street (for Tufts Medical), Both sides, from Washington Street to Harrison Avenue

Newbury Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue excluding the section already posted from #29 to #69 Newbury also over post any other signs on Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

Plympton Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Raleigh Street (both sides), Bay State Road to Beacon Street

Stanhope Street (both sides), Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street

Scotia Street (both sides), Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street

St. Cecilia Street (both sides), Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Washington Street (for Tufts Medical), Both sides, from Oak Street to Nassau Street

East side (even side), from Nassau Street to Kneeland Street

Blagden Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street, unless otherwise posted

Congress Street (north side, Faneuil Hall side) for Patriot’s Day Parade, State Street to Hanover Street

Commonwealth Avenue, Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street (outbound)

Dalton Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Clearway Street

Huntington Avenue (northwest side, odd side), Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue

New Chardon Street (both sides), Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street

Providence Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

State Street (both sides) for Patriot’s Day Parade, Congress Street to Washington Street

Tremont Street (both sides) for Patriot’s Day Parade, Cambridge Street/Beacon Street to Stuart Street

Washington Street (both sides) for Patriot’s Day Parade, Winter Street to State Street

Winter Street (both sides) for Patriot’s Day Parade, Tremont Street to Washington Street

“Family Meeting Area”

Clarendon Street

Saint James Avenue

Stuart Street

“No Stopping BAA Vehicles Only”

Trinity Place (west side, hotel side), St. James Avenue to Stuart Street

MBTA Closures:

Copley Station is closed for the entire day. South Street, Kent Street, and Saint Mary’s Street stations are closed from approximately 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the MBTA schedule during the marathon, and the best route for viewing the race, visit the link here.

The Green, Red, Orange, Blue, and Silver lines will operate on a weekday schedule, with additional service before and after the race.

The Worcester Line will have a special Marathon Monday schedule, with additional inbound and outbound trains.

All other Commuter Rail lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Bikes and scooters (including folding ones) will not be allowed on board Worcester Line trains starting at 5pm on Sunday, April 14, through the end of service on Monday, April 15.

The Commuter Rail is also offering a $10 Holiday Weekend Pass for the Commuter Rail. The unlimited all-day pass is valid for all Commuter Rail lines and zones.

Bikes (including folding bikes) are not allowed on the subway on the day of the marathon.

Boston is encouraging people to walk, bike, or take public transportation on Marathon Monday, the city said in a traffic advisory.

For more on the 2024 Boston Marathon course, click here.

