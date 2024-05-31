Is 2024 the year the Boston Celtics break their championship drought?

The Boston Celtics haven’t won a championship since 2008. Over the past 16 years, the Celtics have had multiple deep postseason runs but have failed to get over the hump. 2022 was the closest the team came to winning it all, before falling to the Golden State Warriors.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports Boston, Donnie Wahlberg shared his hopes and belief that this is the year the Celtics finally snapped their trophy drought and lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy. Boston is currently waiting for the NBA Finals to begin after overcoming the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers during a dominant playoff run.

The Celtics will now face former point guard Kyrie Irving and MVP candidate Luka Doncic as Joe Mazzulla’s team gears up to beat the Dallas Mavericks and etch their name in the history books.

You can watch Wahlberg’s full interview by clicking on the embedded link above.

Subscribe to the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3UAVYRg

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y0H4Lh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QnlPcS

Substack: https://bit.ly/3WoA0Cf

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire