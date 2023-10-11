New 2024 BMW X2 grows and gains 279-mile electric option

Petrol-engine M35i arrives as the fastest variant of the new BMW X2

The BMW X2 has for its second generation turned into a larger, more rakish SUV-coupé and gained the option of electric power.

Positioned as a rival to the petrol Audi Q3 and electric Audi Q4 E-tron, the new X2 has grown in every direction, measuring 200mm longer, 21mm wider and 64mm taller than the original model.

Naturally, this expansion has enhanced the X2’s practicality, adding 115 litres of luggage capacity and additional leg room for rear passengers.

The signature kidney grille has expanded, too, and is newly highlighted by an optional ring of LED running lights dubbed Iconic Glow. The larger grille also now hosts active cooling flaps that automatically close when not required, improving the X2’s aerodynamics.

On the electric iX2, the grille is completely sealed off to further boost aerodynamic performance and extend its range between charges.

In conjunction with extra underbody aero work, that means the drag coefficient measures 0.02 below the petrol model’s, at 0.25, contributing to a WLTP-certified range of up to 279 miles – an improvement over the straight-backed iX1 with which it shares its platform.

Like the iX1, the iX2 touts a maximum charging rate of 130kW on DC connections, which is slower than key rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 (up to 350kW).

However, BMW said the iX2 is capable of charging at full speed more consistently than its previous EVs, thanks to revised software: a smoother drop-off curve as the battery approaches full, as opposed to the previous ‘stepped’ system, means full charging speed is possible even from 50%.

The iX2’s regenerative braking has similar adaptive functionality, actively adjusting the force of the system according to traffic conditions. It’s capable of feeding the battery at up to 120kW when braking (or 60kW under pure deceleration) and its strength can be manually overridden through the touchscreen infotainment system.

The iX2’s dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain makes 309bhp and 364lb ft of torque, allowing it to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 5.6sec.

The fastest variant in the new X2 line-up, though, is the petrol M35i, which arrives to do battle with the Cupra Formentor 2.0 TSI 310 and Mercedes-AMG GLA 35.

The baby sports SUV brings a turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 296bhp and 295lb ft to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential said to “maximise traction, handling stability andcornering dynamics”. BMW claims a 0-62mph time of 5.4sec, which makes it quicker than the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

It also receives several chassis tweaks including additional bracing at the front end, said to improve steering response.

The M35i can be specified with larger M Compound brakes measuring 385mm up front and 330mm at the rear.

Inside, it swaps the standard X2’s leather seats, said to be inspired by the flagship BMW iX’s, for Alcantara buckets.

All variants receive the latest version of BMW’s iDrive system, displayed across a 10.25in digital dial display and a 10.7in touchscreen.

The latter features BMW’s new Airconsole service, included as part of a wider digital services subscription, which allows phone games to be played on the car’s screens.

Prices for the new X2 start at £39,365 – for the three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol sDrive20i with 168bhp – and climb to £47,395 for the M35i, while the iX2 commands a premium at £56,540.

