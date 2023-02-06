2024 blue-chip OT sets return visit date with Florida

The month of March is starting to look like a big one for Florida football’s recruiting efforts. While there is currently a “dead period” in effect during February, the Gators are still looking ahead to the future by continuing their due diligence in the coming classes.

Among those set to make their way to Gainesville next month after the quiet period expires is four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal out of Leesburg (Virginia) Tuscarora, who plans on returning to the Swamp for an unofficial visit from March 11 to 12, according to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman. The 6-foot-7.5-inch, 305-pound trench warrior has been on campus once before, when he witnessed the Gators’ shellacking of the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 12.

Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Rob Sale, as well as head coach Billy Napier, have led the efforts to bring the behemoth to Florida. His initial visit gave him some facetime with the two and he offered the following to Swamp247 afterward.

“Coach Sale, from all the things we have been talking about over the phone, he’s the same in person. He keeps it real. He tells you what he wants and you have to appreciate that. Some coaches will keep it soft. He is the one who is leading my recruitment and he’s always talking about how he wants to recruit me, my parents, and my coaches. I know he’s going to come and get me. He said he would be back up in the spring for spring ball.

“Coach Napier really wanted to get to know the family and get to know us better. He was asking things about ourselves, telling us what he’s been doing these past few years in his career. Just getting to know each other. I know they are preparing for more games to finish out the year and trying to finish out strong.”

Florida is not the only program in pursuit of the talented lineman, with competitors such as the Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson Tigers, Auburn Tigers and Michigan State Spartans also among those in the mix.

Westphal is ranked No. 156 overall and No. 7 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 158 and 7, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Maryland Terrapins in the lead for the young man’s talents with a 13.3% chance of signing him while the Virginia Tech Hokies, Virginia Cavaliers and Penn State Nittany Lions trail behind at 11.6%, 7.5% and 6.3%, respectively.

