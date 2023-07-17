2024 Big Ten football recruiting rankings: July 17

Let’s check in on Big Ten football recruiting in the 2024 cycle, leading into USC’s first season in the Big Ten next year.

When we previously looked at the Big Ten recruiting rankings for 2024, it was the Fourth of July weekend.

We wrote the following:

“USC and Nebraska have come on particularly strong on the recruiting trail since the spring with a number of key commitments in the Class of 2024. Meanwhile, Penn State has been on a hot streak.

“Ohio State and Michigan continue to pack plenty of star power on their respective rosters.

“Nationally, USC’s 2024 recruiting class is up to No. 5, per the 247Sports team composite. That ranking is ahead of Lincoln Riley’s first class for the Trojans, a 2023 group that finished No. 8 in the country.”

Let’s see what, if anything, has changed over the past two weeks in Big Ten football recruiting:

OHIO STATE (NATIONAL RANK: 2)

Nov 7, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes helmet prior to the game versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes have an average player rating of 93.34, third in the nation behind Alabama and Georgia. Each OSU recruit is, on balance, very highly rated.

MICHIGAN (NATIONAL RANK: 4)

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks Big 10 Network during Vrbo Fiesta Bowl media day at Camelback Inn in Scottsdale on Dec. 29, 2022.

The Wolverines have been passed by Florida for No. 3 in the nation, but they are still ahead of USC and Penn State for the second spot in the Big Ten.

USC (NATIONAL RANK: 6)

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans have an average player rating of 91.82, fourth-best in the country behind Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State. That is what has propelled USC into the top six and into the Big Ten’s top three.

Alabama has risen into the top five, pushing the Trojans out. Michigan, not Alabama, is the school the Trojans have to pass in order to finish with a top-five class.

PENN STATE (NATIONAL RANK: 7)

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin following the NCAA Division I football game at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State won 41-33. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Penn State is not far behind USC in these rankings, but USC has several fewer commits and therefore has more room to grow in the remainder of the 2024 cycle. USC is likely to finish ahead of PSU at this point.

NEBRASKA (NATIONAL RANK: 18)

Dec 10, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head football coach Matt Rhule talks to the crowd during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

This ranking is based on 24 commitments. Matt Rhule has done really well, but he has largely filled out his roster. The Huskers aren’t going to rise any higher than this. They will not finish the 2024 cycle with a national ranking better than No. 18, and they definitely won’t catch Penn State or USC.

WISCONSIN (NATIONAL RANK: 19)

Dec 26, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell during Guaranteed Rate Bowl media day at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Badgers have 20 commitments. They probably won’t remain in the top 20, since Texas and a few other schools close to them have far fewer commits right now.

Wisconsin was ninth in Big Ten recruiting a few weeks ago, so it has been a very productive July for Luke Fickell and his staff.

PURDUE (NATIONAL RANK: 24)

Purdue Boilermaker band member cheers after the Boilermakers score a touchdown during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

New Purdue head coach Ryan Walters has done really well in his first recruiting cycle.

MINNESOTA (NATIONAL RANK: 27)

Nov 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of empty seats before a game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to argue with a top-30 class at Minnesota. P.J. Fleck has worked extremely hard on the trail to keep the Golden Gophers competitive and relevant.

IOWA (NATIONAL RANK: 30)

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches during the Hawkeyes’ final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Kirk Ferentz isn’t an elite recruiter, but he is an elite player developer. Getting a top-30 class gives Iowa something to work with.

RUTGERS (NATIONAL RANK: 31)

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Schiano’s national recruiting strategy, which includes the states of North Carolina and Florida, is paying off.

ILLINOIS (NATIONAL RANK: 40)

Nov 12, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema talks with an official during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

There is a gap of nine spots between Rutgers and Illinois in the national recruiting rankings.

MICHIGAN STATE (NATIONAL RANK: 48)

Michigan State’s head coach Mel Tucker communicates with players during the first quarter in the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Michigan State was No. 52 two weeks ago, so the Spartans are improving. Yet, being outside the top 45 still has to rate as an overall disappointment for Mel Tucker.

MARYLAND (NATIONAL RANK: 50)

Oct 1, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley signals for the kicking team after a first quarter touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Can Maryland raise its ceiling as a program with a No. 50 recruiting class? Probably not.

INDIANA (NATIONAL RANK: 56)

Indiana football head coach Tom Allen poses with a fan before the 72nd running of the Little 500 men’s race at Bill Armstrong Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The Hoosiers were last in the Big Ten two weeks ago. Now they aren’t. It’s progress, albeit only slight.

Sep 17, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly on the sidelines during the second half against the South Alabama Jaguars at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins remain 15th out of the 16 schools which will compete in the Big Ten next year.

NORTHWESTERN (NATIONAL RANK: 62)

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald hugs defensive back Cameron Mitchell (2) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

This program is a total mess, as you could well imagine, following the firing of Pat Fitzgerald as head coach. The recruiting class will crumble and the program will be in rebuilding mode for at least a few seasons.

