2024 Big Ten football recruiting rankings: July 17
Let’s check in on Big Ten football recruiting in the 2024 cycle, leading into USC’s first season in the Big Ten next year.
When we previously looked at the Big Ten recruiting rankings for 2024, it was the Fourth of July weekend.
“USC and Nebraska have come on particularly strong on the recruiting trail since the spring with a number of key commitments in the Class of 2024. Meanwhile, Penn State has been on a hot streak.
“Ohio State and Michigan continue to pack plenty of star power on their respective rosters.
“Nationally, USC’s 2024 recruiting class is up to No. 5, per the 247Sports team composite. That ranking is ahead of Lincoln Riley’s first class for the Trojans, a 2023 group that finished No. 8 in the country.”
Let’s see what, if anything, has changed over the past two weeks in Big Ten football recruiting:
OHIO STATE (NATIONAL RANK: 2)
The Buckeyes have an average player rating of 93.34, third in the nation behind Alabama and Georgia. Each OSU recruit is, on balance, very highly rated.
MICHIGAN (NATIONAL RANK: 4)
The Wolverines have been passed by Florida for No. 3 in the nation, but they are still ahead of USC and Penn State for the second spot in the Big Ten.
USC (NATIONAL RANK: 6)
The Trojans have an average player rating of 91.82, fourth-best in the country behind Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State. That is what has propelled USC into the top six and into the Big Ten’s top three.
Alabama has risen into the top five, pushing the Trojans out. Michigan, not Alabama, is the school the Trojans have to pass in order to finish with a top-five class.
PENN STATE (NATIONAL RANK: 7)
Penn State is not far behind USC in these rankings, but USC has several fewer commits and therefore has more room to grow in the remainder of the 2024 cycle. USC is likely to finish ahead of PSU at this point.
NEBRASKA (NATIONAL RANK: 18)
This ranking is based on 24 commitments. Matt Rhule has done really well, but he has largely filled out his roster. The Huskers aren’t going to rise any higher than this. They will not finish the 2024 cycle with a national ranking better than No. 18, and they definitely won’t catch Penn State or USC.
WISCONSIN (NATIONAL RANK: 19)
The Badgers have 20 commitments. They probably won’t remain in the top 20, since Texas and a few other schools close to them have far fewer commits right now.
Wisconsin was ninth in Big Ten recruiting a few weeks ago, so it has been a very productive July for Luke Fickell and his staff.
PURDUE (NATIONAL RANK: 24)
New Purdue head coach Ryan Walters has done really well in his first recruiting cycle.
MINNESOTA (NATIONAL RANK: 27)
It’s hard to argue with a top-30 class at Minnesota. P.J. Fleck has worked extremely hard on the trail to keep the Golden Gophers competitive and relevant.
IOWA (NATIONAL RANK: 30)
Kirk Ferentz isn’t an elite recruiter, but he is an elite player developer. Getting a top-30 class gives Iowa something to work with.
RUTGERS (NATIONAL RANK: 31)
Greg Schiano’s national recruiting strategy, which includes the states of North Carolina and Florida, is paying off.
ILLINOIS (NATIONAL RANK: 40)
There is a gap of nine spots between Rutgers and Illinois in the national recruiting rankings.
MICHIGAN STATE (NATIONAL RANK: 48)
Michigan State was No. 52 two weeks ago, so the Spartans are improving. Yet, being outside the top 45 still has to rate as an overall disappointment for Mel Tucker.
MARYLAND (NATIONAL RANK: 50)
Can Maryland raise its ceiling as a program with a No. 50 recruiting class? Probably not.
INDIANA (NATIONAL RANK: 56)
The Hoosiers were last in the Big Ten two weeks ago. Now they aren’t. It’s progress, albeit only slight.
UCLA (NATIONAL RANK: 58)
The Bruins remain 15th out of the 16 schools which will compete in the Big Ten next year.
NORTHWESTERN (NATIONAL RANK: 62)
This program is a total mess, as you could well imagine, following the firing of Pat Fitzgerald as head coach. The recruiting class will crumble and the program will be in rebuilding mode for at least a few seasons.