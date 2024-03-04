2024 Big Ten Football Media Days: When each team will speak including Michigan, Michigan State

The new look of the Big Ten Conference is one step closer from being playing out.

On Monday, the conference announced the schedule for when all 18 teams will appear at the 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days, which will be held once again at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Tuesday, July 23 through Thursday, July 25.

To accommodate the additions of UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington, the Big Ten announced it will extend football media day from its original two days to three days.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy unpacks NFL combine performance, first impression of Jim Harbaugh

Ohio State's Ryan Day and Wisconsin's Luke Fickell will kick off the week each talking on Tuesday. The Buckeyes will have a lot of storylines surrounding them heading to Indianapolis after falling to Michigan last year, losing starting quarterback Kyle McCord to Syracuse in the transfer portal and hiring Chip Kelly away from being UCLA's head coach to be the Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator.

Wednesday will include Iowa, Michigan State and new head coach Jonathan Smith, Nebraska, Penn State and newly appointed UCLA and Riley's USC Trojans. Thursday will feature several "firsts" as newly appointed Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore will take the podium instead of Jim Harbaugh in addition to the first formal introductions of Oregon's Dan Lanning and new Washington coach Jedd Fisch. Maryland, Indiana and Minnesota will also meet with the media on Thursday.

Here's some information to know about the 2024 Big Ten Football Media Day:

When is Big Ten Media Day?

Dates: July 23-25

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

The 2024 Big Ten Football Media Day will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Tuesday, July 23 through Thursday, July 25. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will speak on Tuesday, July 23 to the media.

The Big Ten Network will broadcast each day of the event.

REQURED READING: Michigan football losing a bunch of talent. Those players tell us who's ready to step up.

Big Ten Media Day schedule

Here is a list of when each of the 18 team will speak. A full list of media schedules and what student-athletes will be attending will be announced at a later date per the Big Ten:

Tuesday, July 23

Illinois

Northwestern

Ohio State

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Wednesday, July 24

Iowa

Michigan State

Nebraska

Penn State

UCLA

USC

Thursday, July 25

Indiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Oregon

Washington

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Big Ten teams' appearances announced for 2024 Big Football Media Days