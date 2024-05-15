2024 Big Ten Championship Game will air on CBS

The winds of change are blowing through the Big Ten. Not only are four new schools — including USC — joining the conference, but the home of the Big Ten Championship Game will be different this year. The Big Ten football showcase in December will be on CBS after a long run on Fox.

“All Saturday games on CBS will be aired at 3:30 pm EST with the exception of the Big Ten Championship. That will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 2024 at 8:00 pm EST.

“The contract is just for one season, as Fox will grab it again in 2025, NBC will air the game in 2026, and Fox will once again have it in 2027. CBS is locked in again for 2028. Fox has aired the Big Ten Title game since the 2011 season, which was the first season of the big game.”

USC faces an uphill battle in the attempt to make the Big Ten Championship Game. Ohio State and Oregon are the favorites to reach this showcase event.

