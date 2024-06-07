2024 Belmont Stakes: How to watch, post positions and field for Triple Crown horse race

Seize The Grey, with jockey Jaime Torres, are coming off a win at The Preakness Stakes.

The last leg of horse racing's Triple Crown is on the horizon. This is the sixth straight year no horse will finish first in the three prestigious races, so there is still plenty of intrigue.

The Belmont Stakes also provided extra incentive for horses as the purse was increased to $2 million this year.

Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey has the No. 1 post position for the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes, and Kentucky Derby champ Mystik Dan has been slotted in post No. 3.

Usually the longest of the Triple Crown races, this year's race will be 1 1/4 miles long. It is also not at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, but will be held three hours north at Saratoga Race Course because of construction at Belmont, expected to last well into 2025.

What to know about the 2024 Belmont Stakes

Where : Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, New York

When : June 8, 2024

Post time : 6:41 p.m. ET

Distance: 1 1⁄4 mile

Purse: $2 million

How to watch

TV: FOX

Livestream: FOX Sports app

2024 Belmont Stakes horses

1. Seize the Grey (8-1)

Trainer: Wayne Lukas | Jockey: Jaime Torres

2. Resilience (10-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott | Jockey: Junior Alvarado

3. Mystik Dan (5-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek | Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

4. The Wine Steward (15-1)

Trainer: Mike Maker | Jockey: Manny Franco

5. Antiquarian (12-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher | Jockey: John Velazquez

6. Dornoch (15-1)

Trainer: Danny Gargan | Jockey: Luis Saez

7. Protective (20-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher | Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

8. Honor Marie (12-1)

Trainer: Whit Beckman | Jockey: Florent Geroux

9. Sierra Leone (9-5)

Trainer: Chad Brown | Jockey: Flavien Prat

10. Mindframe (7-2)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher | Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Belmont Stakes 2024: Time, TV and streaming, horses and post positions