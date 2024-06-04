2024 Belmont Stakes: Full field odds, post position and how to watch the race

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 18: Jockey Jaime Torres rides Seize the Grey #6 into the first turn during the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated final jewel of the Triple Crown, the 2024 Belmont Stakes, is just a few days away and is set to electrify the Saratoga Race Course on Saturday, June 8.

The Belmont Stakes, a 1.25-mile race, is poised to be a battle of champions, with the Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey, both entering race week as formidable favorites.

Throughout the annals of horse racing, only 13 horses have managed to conquer all three legs of the major races, the last being in 2018 with a horse named Justify. While a sweep of all three jewels remains elusive, the possibility of a two-peat winner adds an extra layer of excitement to this year's Belmont Stakes.

Here are the post positions and current odds for Saturday's race, according to CBS Sports.

2024 Belmont Stakes post positions and odds:

Odds as of Tuesday.

Horse: Seize the Grey | Morning odds: 8-1 Horse: Resilience | Morning odds: 10-1 Horse: Mystik Dan | Morning odds: 5-1 Horse: Wine Steward | Morning odds: 15-1 Horse: Antiquarian | Morning odds: 12-1 Horse: Dornoch | Morning odds: 15-1 Horse: Protective | Morning odds: 20-1 Horse: Honor Marie| Morning odds: 12-1 Horse: Sierra Leone | Morning odds: 9-5 Horse: Mindframe | Morning odds: 7-2

How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes:

When: Saturday, June 8

Time: approx. 6:41 p.m. ET

Where: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, New York

TV: Fox Sports

Stream: YouTube TV, fuboTV

