2024 Belmont Stakes: Field, post positions, odds and how to watch Triple Crown horse race

The last leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, will have a much different feel this Saturday.

That's because the iconic race has moved locations and will be run at a shorter distance than normal – at least temporarily. The 156th running will take place at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, not it's normal home at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The race was moved to Saratoga Race Course, about three hours north of Belmont Park, because the track is undergoing a $455 million renovation.

The third leg is usually the longest of the Triple Crown races. But because it was moved to a different track, the distance was shortened to 1¼ mile – the same distance as the Kentucky Derby – instead of the traditional 1½ mile because of the shape of the track.

Never the less, the prestige and intrigue is still in the air. And it could be the best of these Triple Crown races with Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey, who drew the No. 1 post position, and Kentucky Derby champ Mystik Dan, who has been slotted in post No. 3, in the race. But it's Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone, who lost by a nose, who is the 9-5 odds-on-favorite.

Here's your guide to the Belmont Stakes, including horses in the field, how to watch, post positions and more.

When is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The 156th Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Where is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes will be run at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The third leg of the Triple Crown was moved from Belmont Park, about three hours south of Saratoga Race Course, because the track is undergoing a major $455 million renovation.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes

The race will be broadcasted on FOX TV and livestreamed on the FOX Sports app.

When is post time?

The race is scheduled for 6:41 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8.

How long is the race?

This year's race is 1 1⁄4 mile, shorter than the usual 1 ½.

The distance was temporarily changed for the next two years because the shape of the Saratoga Race Course track made it implausible to run it at 1½ mile, so it’s being shortened to 1¼ mile – the same distance as the Kentucky Derby. When the race returns to Belmont in 2026, it is then expected to go back to being the 1½-mile.

What are the post positions, morning line odds?

Seize the Grey, D. Wayne Lukas, Jaime Torres, 8-1 Resilience, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 10-1 Mystik Dan, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 5-1 The Wine Steward, Mike Maker, Manny Franco, 15-1 Antiquarian, Todd Pletcher, John Velazauez, 12-1 Dornoch, Danny Gargan, Luis Saez, 15-1 Protective, Todd Pletcher, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1 Honor Marie, Whit Beckman, Florent Geroux, 12-1 Sierra Leone, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 9-5 Mindframe, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 7-2

