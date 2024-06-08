2024 Belmont Stakes field: Odds, post positions, and how to watch the horse race

Seize The Grey, with jockey Jaime Torres, are coming off a win at The Preakness Stakes.

The third jewel of the Triple Crown of U.S. horse racing is set for Saturday in New York. The 2024 Belmont Stakes will feature the winners of both the Preakness and Kentucky Derby.

Ten horses are set to compete in the 1.25-mile race at the Saratoga Race Course. None of the competitors have a chance at winning the Triple Crown but Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness victor Seize the Grey are going for victory. The last Triple Crown winner remains Justify in 2018.

Tradition continues: D. Wayne Lukas isn't going anywhere. At 88, trainer just won his 15th Triple Crown race.

Here's the post positions and the latest odds:

2024 Belmont Stakes: Post positions and odds

Latest odds via CBS Sports:

Seize the Grey (8-1) Resilience (10-1) Mystik Dan (5-1) The Wine Steward (15-1) Antiquarian (12-1) Dornoch (15-1) Protective (20-1) Honor Marie (12-1) Sierra Leone (9-5) Mindframe (7-2)

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

VIDEO: What is a Triple Crown in horse racing?

2024 Belmont Stakes: How to watch

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Post time: 6:41 p.m. ET

Location: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, New York

TV: Fox Sports

Streaming: YouTube TV, Fox Sports app, fuboTV

How to watch: Catch the Belmont Stakes with a subscription to fuboTV

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Belmont Stakes: Odds, post positions for full horse field