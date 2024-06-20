2024 Baltimore Ravens training camp open practices announced

BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – The Baltimore Ravens announced their 2024 training camp schedule on Thursday which will feature 20 free open practices for fans.

The practices will be held at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills and can host about 1,000 fans per day. The reservations for the practices are on a first-come, first-serve basis with reservations opening on Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp.

Fans who can’t claim a pass on July 10 can join a waitlist and will be notified by email is passes become available.

“Enthusiasm for the 2024 season is off the charts, and we can’t wait to begin everything by welcoming the Ravens Flock back to Training Camp,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. “From All-Pros Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, Justin Madubuike, Mark Andrews and Derrick Henry to the many young and talented players who are ready to emerge, there’s tremendous excitement among fans.”

the practices will include themed days such as the NFL’s Back Together Weekend, Military & First Responders Day and Youth Football Day. Every practice will feature autograph sessions post-practice for children ages 6-14, interactive games, entertainment and food trucks.

Baltimore’s first full-team practice will be on Sunday, July 21. The last day fans can attend training camp is Thursday, Aug. 15.

