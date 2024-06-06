2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony date revealed

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held at Paris’ Théâtre du Châtelet on Monday, October 28, as officially announced by the Ballon d’Or X account. It will be the 68th edition of football’s most prestigious individual award. Argentina great Lionel Messi is the incumbent after winning the Ballon d’Or for a record eighth time last year. Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati won the 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or on the back of her World Cup and Champions League wins.

The nominees for the Ballon d’Or will be revealed on Wednesday, September 4. Two new trophies will be handed over at Paris next Fall. The Ballon d’Or organizers announced that the best coaches of the 2023-2024 season would be honored through the women’s coach of the year and the men’s coach of the year trophies. From this season onwards, UEFA will co-organize the Ballon d’Or with the French monthly magazine France Football.

A total of ten trophies will therefore be awarded on Monday, October 28 for the Ballon d’Or ceremony: the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or, the men’s and women’s club of the year, the men’s and women’s coach of the year, the Kopa trophy (for best young player), the Yachine trophy (for best goalkeeper), the Gerd Müller trophy (for best goalscorer) and the Socrates trophy (for players committed in societal or charity projects).

GFFN | Bastien Cheval