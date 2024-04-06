2024 Bakersfield Marathon: What you need to know about road closures for the race on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Marathon takes place Sunday and there are a few things the Bakersfield community should know before heading out Sunday morning and afternoon.

The 7th Annual Bakersfield Marathon is set for Sunday, April 7 from 7 a.m. to about 3 p.m. and will feature a scenic marathon, half marathon, a 10K and a 6K race through downtown Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, road closures will begin as early as 4 a.m. and will impact multiple major roadways.

Bakersfield Marathon seeks volunteers, hosting health and fitness expo April 6

Police say Chester Avenue between Garces Circle and Beardsley Avenue is scheduled to be closed for the entire event. The Kern River Multi-use Trail is set to be closed between Manor Street and Truxtun Lake from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following roads will be closed temporarily:

18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th streets

C Street

Elm Street

F Street

H Street

California Avenue

Oleander Avenue

Truxtun Avenue

Palm Street

Panorama Drive

Streets surrounding Bakersfield College

Marathon map provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.

The Boston-qualifying marathon will start and end at the Kern County Museum.

Bakersfield police officers and course monitors will help residents cross roadways.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.