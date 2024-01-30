2024 Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner checked his new trophy in as his carry-on

Jan 28, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates with the winner’s trophy, after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men’s singles final at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner made history by becoming the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam title since 1976 and achieved this feat by defeating Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open men's singles final in Melbourne.

Sinner's victory was so impressive that even Pope Francis congratulated him on the historic achievement. After spending two thrilling weeks in Australia, Sinner packed up his most valuable items in his carry-on, including his Australian Open trophy.

One lucky fan noticed the tennis star at the Dubai Airport security wearing a black hoodie and his orange racket bag on his back, tightly holding a green bag as he waited his turn to go through security.

Sinner then placed the bag that contained his new hardware, the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, in a tray to be scanned through security, which made everyone else's laptops and electronics seem minimal in comparison.

things that weren’t on my 2024 bingo card: meeting jannik sinner in dubai airport security as we both sorted out our hand luggage



his carry-on bag being the actual australian open trophy (!) made the electronics and liquids in my tray look very unimpressive 💔 pic.twitter.com/cmpXTfQ7HJ — Katie Bevan (@katiebevano) January 30, 2024

A hero's welcome home

Upon returning to Italy from his long trip, Sinner was met with television cameras eagerly waiting to welcome the champion back to Rome. Later this week, Sinner is scheduled to hold a news conference with the President of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, and he will be honored by the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella.

The Australian Open title was the 22-year-old Italian’s first Grand Slam, and Sinner was the first tennis player not named Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer, to win the tournament since 2014.

According to organizers of Open 13 Provence in Marseille, Sinners has withdrawn from the next event he was set to compete in that begins on Feb. 5, but the reason for his absence is unknown.

SINNER 😵forfait Open 13 Provence 2024



En négociation Zverev

Réponse dans la journée pic.twitter.com/lMdDfvfpof — Open 13 Provence (@Open13) January 29, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jannik Sinner's Australian Open trophy flies home with carry-on bag