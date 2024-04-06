Advertisement

Who is 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Lottie Woad?

Lottie Woad is the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion. But who is Lottie Woad?

Here are some details, per the Golf Channel research department:

Bio

  • Age: 20

  • Born: Farnham, England

  • Home course: Farnham GC in Farnham, England

  • College: Florida State University

Resume

  • A sophomore at FSU, Woad was co-medalist at the 2023 Annika Intercollegiate. She has three wins in her collegiate career

  • Competed for the International team in the 2023 Palmer Cup

  • First-team All-American as a freshman

  • Tied for 13th in 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

  • Won 2022 Girls’ Amateur Championship

Players also filled out a questionnaire ahead of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Here are some of Woad's responses:

  • Current coaches: Luke Bone (home coach); Amy Bond, Robert Duck, Ryan Heisey (FSU); Steve Robinson, Nick Soto (England Golf)

  • (Previous) favorite golf memory: Holing the winning putt in the final of the R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship

  • Dream foursome: Seve Ballesteros, Georgia Hall, Justin Rose

  • What she would serve at the Masters Champions Dinner: Starter: Baked Camembert with sourdough bread; Main: Roast chicken, roast potatoes, broccoli, carrots, Yorkshire pudding, served with gravy; Dessert: Chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream

  • Favorite female player: Georgia Hall

  • Favorite male player: Justin Rose

  • Who introduced her to golf: My dad took me down the local golf club and I participated in the junior academy there

  • Favorite club: Driver

  • Favorite course: Sunningdale Old in England

  • Favorite Masters memory: Tiger Woods winning in 2019

  • Superstitions: I always use a golf ball that is a No. 4

  • Favorite hole at Augusta National: No. 13

  • Talent/interests outside golf: I played soccer a lot when I was younger and still enjoy watching it in my free time

  • Greatest achievement: Getting to represent my country

  • The best advice she’s received: To out-prepare everyone

  • Heroes and role models: Georgia Hall

  • How she describes herself: I’m very driven and love the game of golf

  • Career goals: My goal is to be a professional golfer on the LPGA and LET