Who is 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Lottie Woad?
Lottie Woad is the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion. But who is Lottie Woad?
Here are some details, per the Golf Channel research department:
Bio
Age: 20
Born: Farnham, England
Home course: Farnham GC in Farnham, England
College: Florida State University
Resume
A sophomore at FSU, Woad was co-medalist at the 2023 Annika Intercollegiate. She has three wins in her collegiate career
Competed for the International team in the 2023 Palmer Cup
First-team All-American as a freshman
Tied for 13th in 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Won 2022 Girls’ Amateur Championship
Players also filled out a questionnaire ahead of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Here are some of Woad's responses:
Current coaches: Luke Bone (home coach); Amy Bond, Robert Duck, Ryan Heisey (FSU); Steve Robinson, Nick Soto (England Golf)
(Previous) favorite golf memory: Holing the winning putt in the final of the R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship
Dream foursome: Seve Ballesteros, Georgia Hall, Justin Rose
What she would serve at the Masters Champions Dinner: Starter: Baked Camembert with sourdough bread; Main: Roast chicken, roast potatoes, broccoli, carrots, Yorkshire pudding, served with gravy; Dessert: Chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream
Favorite female player: Georgia Hall
Favorite male player: Justin Rose
Boooommmm
Congratulations @LottieWoad on winning the @anwagolf pic.twitter.com/4LA5xqzmTG
— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) April 6, 2024
Who introduced her to golf: My dad took me down the local golf club and I participated in the junior academy there
Favorite club: Driver
Favorite course: Sunningdale Old in England
Favorite Masters memory: Tiger Woods winning in 2019
Superstitions: I always use a golf ball that is a No. 4
Favorite hole at Augusta National: No. 13
Talent/interests outside golf: I played soccer a lot when I was younger and still enjoy watching it in my free time
Greatest achievement: Getting to represent my country
The best advice she’s received: To out-prepare everyone
Heroes and role models: Georgia Hall
How she describes herself: I’m very driven and love the game of golf
Career goals: My goal is to be a professional golfer on the LPGA and LET