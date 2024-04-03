2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur second round tee times, TV information

It was a low scoring first day of the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

South Carolina junior Hannah Darling holds the solo lead at 6-under 66 after a ANWA-record eight birdies in the opening round. She leads by a shot over Ingrid Lindblad, the top-ranked female amateur in the world, Francesca Fiorellini and Eila Galitsky.

Florida State’s Lottie Woad and Florida’s Maisie Filler sit at 4 under. There were 11 rounds in the 60s on Wednesday, the best scoring day in ANWA history.

After the first two rounds Wednesday and Thursday at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Georgia, the field is cut to the top-30 players and ties for the final round Saturday at Augusta National. All 72 players will play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

Thursday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 8 a.m. Helen Briem, Meja Ortengren, Annabelle Pancake 8:12 a.m. Amari Avery, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Gianna Clemente 8:23 a.m. Ingrid Lindblad, Yuna Araki, Rachel Kuehn 8:35 a.m. Charlotte Heath, Megha Ganne, Louise Rydqvist 8:46 a.m. Hannah Darling, Zoe Antoinette Campos, Hinano Muguruma 8:58 a.m. Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Leigh Chien, Lauryn Nguyen 9:09 a.m. Phoebe Brinker, Saori Iijima, Ashley Menne 9:21 a.m. Nora Sundberg, Asterisk Talley, Jennie Park 9:32 a.m. Kokoro Nakamura, Anna Morgan, Farah O’Keefe 9:44 a.m. Paula Martin Sampedro, Catherine Park, Suzuna Yokoyama 9:55 a.m. Eila Galitsky, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Jensen Castle 10:07 a.m. Kiara Romero, Lauren Kim, Caitlyn Macnab

10th tee

Tee time Players 8 a.m. Mirabel Ting, Rin Yoshida, Rachel Heck 8:12 a.m. Emilia Migliaccio, Casey Weidenfeld, Chiara Horder 8:23 a.m. Rianne Malixi, Latanna Stone, Laney Frye 8:35 a.m. Emma McMyler, Avani Prashanth. Hailee Cooper 8:46 a.m. Mamika Shinchi, Hailey Borja, Melanie Green 8:58 a.m. Sayaka Teraoka, Jasmine Koo, Ashleigh Park 9:09 a.m. Chun-Wei Wu, Kelly Xu, Carla Bernat Escuder 9:21 a.m. Andrea Revuelta, Kajsa Arwefjall. Sadie Englemann 9:32 a.m. Yana Wilson, Rocio Tejedo, Amanda Sambach 9:44 a.m. Lottie Woad, Anna Davis, Maria Jose Marin 9:55 a.m. Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Megan Schofill, Andrea Lignell 10:07 a.m. Maisie Filler, Bailey Shoemaker, Francesca Fiorellini

TV information

Thursday, April 4

Golf Channel: 1:30-3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6

NBC: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

