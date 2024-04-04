2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur | Thursday Updates

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur is underway at Champions Retreat Golf Club. First-round leader Hannah Darling, who entered the day with a one stroke lead, shot 40 on her opening nine in blustery conditions Thursday to fall from the top spot. As of 12:30 p.m there were 29 players within four shots of the lead, with a projected cut of +2.

Hannah Darling of Scotland plays a stroke from the fairway on the No. 13 hole during round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

During Wednesday’s opening round, Darling set a new event record for most birdies in a round with eight, including six birdies on her opening nine holes. She also tied the record for low first-round score.

“The way I thought my way around the golf course was great (Wednesday),” said Darling, of Scotland, making her third ANWA appearance. “I was really disciplined. Me and my caddie, we made some really smart targets, and we were just hitting committed shots to those targets.

I hit pretty much every shot today was great, and I didn’t hit every great golf shot, but we hit great shots to our intention and to our targets. It’s a credit to that.”

After Thursday’s second round the field of 72 will be cut to the top-30 plus ties. The entire field will play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday before the final round there on Saturday.

One shot behind Darling after the first round was a group of three, including South Carolina golf commitment Eila Galitsky (-5) of Thailand.

Eila Galitsky of Thailand lines up a putt on the No. 4 green during round one of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

“I just wanted to put myself in a good position for me not to be super stressed (Thursday) about making the cut, and I think I did just that,” Galitsky said.

Galitsky’s second round will start on No. 10 at 9:55 a.m.

Also in the group tied for second was Ingrid Lindblad (-5) of LSU, the top-ranked amateur in women’s golf. She is making her fourth ANWA appearance. After finishing one stroke behind the winner in 2021 and ’22, she missed the cut a year ago. Lindblad also shot 40 on her opening nine Thursday.

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden plays her stroke from the No. 12 tee during round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

South Carolina junior Louise Rydqvist (-2), making her first ANWA appearance, began her second round at 8:35 a.m. on the No. 10 tee. She shot 70 in round one to sit four shots off of the lead entering Thursday.

“It’s just a lot of fun out there,” Rydqvist said. “All these people being out here, it’s so enjoyable. I’m so glad that people are out here to cheer on women’s golf, especially at a venue like this. It’s very exciting.”

Hannah Darling of Scotland greets Louise Rydqvist of Sweden near the Quick Quotes area during round one of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

The second round began at 8 a.m. Thursday morning on both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. For starting times, click here. For the full scoreboard, click here.

WJBF will provide live reports from Champions Retreat during newscasts throughout the day on Thursday. Golf Channel will televise live coverage of the second round beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are sold out. Those attending should park for free at Grace Baptist Church on Hardy McManus Road and be shuttled into Champions Retreat.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

