2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur | Thursday Updates

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Florida State sophomore Lottie Woad of England, the No. 4 ranked amateur in women’s golf, leads by two strokes after a blustery second round at Champions Retreat Golf Club. All players at +3 or better made the cut to advance to Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

Lottie Woad of England plays her stroke from the No. 6 tee during round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Woad, a sophomore at Florida State, is making her second ANWA appearance. She shot 71 on Thursday, one of only five players in the field that scored under-par in the second round.

“I didn’t think I’d be leading when I was 3-over through 8 today,” Woad said. “Just trying to hang in there with it being so difficult. Just trying to get the numbers right because on the front nine I was either flying the green or leaving it short. Just trying to calculate how much the wind was affecting it, and then I just holed a few putts on the back nine, which helped.”

Lottie Woad of England hits a tee stroke during round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Two current and one future South Carolina Gamecock finished round two in the top five. Junior Hannah Darling (-1), the round one leader, shot 77 Thursday to fall four shots off of the pace a day after tying the record-low score for the opening round.

“I wouldn’t say that I played any worse today than I did yesterday. Putts dropped yesterday; putts didn’t drop today.

The conditions made everything look a lot worse today,” Darling said. “So I really just big picture I’m hitting it pretty good and have been for a while. So keeping the confidence high. There is no reason for the confidence to drop. We’re still right there.”

Hannah Darling of Scotland putts for a par on the No. 14 green during round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Darling’s Gamecock teammate, junior Louise Rydqvist of Sweden (-1), shot 74 during Thursday’s second round to join the tie for fifth. Rydqvist is making her ANWA debut.

“It’s so challenging,” Rydqvist said. “It’s even more challenging to go out here and top 30 makes the cut and plays Augusta National on Saturday, and you want to go out there, you want to hunt, and you’re desperate for making birdies, but at the same time you may actually be hunting but just making pars. Just stay very committed and patient and just keep doing what you’re doing and taking very, very smart and committed lines and yardages is going to make you perform well today.

I also hit the ball very well, so I’m very, very happy about today’s round.”

Louise Rydqvist of Sweden plays her stroke from the No. 17 tee during round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

Ingrid Lindblad (-1) of Sweden, the top-ranked amateur in women’s golf, shot 76 on Thursday to sit in a tie for third as the second round wound down. Lindblad, who is making her fourth ANWA appearance, finished one behind the winner in 2021 and 2022 before missing the cut last year.

“It’s definitely the windiest we’ve had in the past four years,” Lindblad said. “I want to say, as I said, I teed off on the back, some of the holes on the back aren’t crazy. They aren’t too bad. But then you turn on the front and have a couple holes downwind, and then suddenly you have everything into the wind the last couple holes.”

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden plays her stroke from the No. 12 tee during round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Women’s Amateur)

The entire field will play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday before the remaining 30 that made the cut compete in the final round there on Saturday.

For the full scoreboard, click here.

WJBF will provide live reports from Augusta National Golf Club during newscasts throughout the day on Friday. NBC will televise the final round live on Saturday beginning at noon.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

