2024 athlete Tevis Metcalf, cousin of DK Metcalf, set to visit Colorado for spring game

It will be a busy spring for class of 2024 athlete Tevis Metcalf. As of Tuesday, he is scheduled to visit Auburn, Alabama, Flordia, North Carolina, Arkansas and Colorado in the next two months.

His visit to Boulder is scheduled for the Buffs’ spring game on April 22.

The Pinson, Alabama product is the cousin of Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf and the brother of 2023 Arkansas signee safety TJ Metcalf. While 247Sports lists the youngest Metcalf as an athlete, On3 and Rivals have him as a cornerback, which bodes well for CU head coach Deion Sanders.

Tevis Metcalf’s recruiting profile:

Vitals

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175 pounds

Hometown: Pinson, Alabama

Projected Position: CB

Class: 2024

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position Overall 247Sports 3 N/A 61 83 N/A Rivals 3 5.6 36 N/A N/A On3 Industry Ranking 3 84.11 38 85 1,022

Recruitment

Offered by Colorado on Dec. 4, 2022

Offered by Jackson State on Feb. 1, 2022

Attended Auburn junior day on Jan. 28, 2023

Twitter

Video

