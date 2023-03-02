2024 athlete Tevis Metcalf, cousin of DK Metcalf, set to visit Colorado for spring game
It will be a busy spring for class of 2024 athlete Tevis Metcalf. As of Tuesday, he is scheduled to visit Auburn, Alabama, Flordia, North Carolina, Arkansas and Colorado in the next two months.
His visit to Boulder is scheduled for the Buffs’ spring game on April 22.
The Pinson, Alabama product is the cousin of Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf and the brother of 2023 Arkansas signee safety TJ Metcalf. While 247Sports lists the youngest Metcalf as an athlete, On3 and Rivals have him as a cornerback, which bodes well for CU head coach Deion Sanders.
Tevis Metcalf’s recruiting profile:
Vitals
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 175 pounds
Hometown: Pinson, Alabama
Projected Position: CB
Class: 2024
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
Overall
247Sports
3
N/A
61
83
N/A
Rivals
3
5.6
36
N/A
N/A
On3 Industry Ranking
3
84.11
38
85
1,022
Recruitment
Offered by Colorado on Dec. 4, 2022
Offered by Jackson State on Feb. 1, 2022
Attended Auburn junior day on Jan. 28, 2023
My upcoming visits this spring. Summer visits coming soon.. #WDE #RTR #GoGators #TarHeels #WPS #GoBuffs @Rivals @On3sports @247Sports pic.twitter.com/c7EN9wjwva
— Tevis Metcalf (@TevisMetcalf) February 28, 2023
