2024 ATH Kylan Fox lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment

One position that the Alabama coaching staff will likely place an emphasis on in the 2024 recruiting cycle is the tight end. With the recent hiring of Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator, it seems like the Tide might return to being a run-heavy offense. That was the case for Rees’ offenses at Notre Dame.

One prospect that could be implemented as both a run blocker and pass catcher is 2024 athlete Kylan Fox. He recently listed Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment on Sunday.

The product of Grayson High School has the frame to be a tight end in Alabama’s system at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds. Fox put his skillset on display during his junior year when he hauled in 25 receptions for 326 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

One of the more interesting things to note is the fact that Georgia did not make the top-15 for Fox, even though he took four trips to Athens. He has been to Tuscaloosa twice and will likely return at some point during his senior season.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kylan Fox’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 87 16 10 Rivals 4 232 35 24 ESPN 4 250 34 28 On3 Recruiting 4 282 36 13 247 Composite 4 194 29 25

Vitals

Hometown Loganville, Georgia Projected Position Athlete Height 6-4 Weight 208 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 26, 2022

Fox took visits to Alabama on June 1 and Oct. 8, 2022.

Top schools

Alabama

Florida

Ohio State

Georgia Tech

Auburn

Stanford

Cincinnati

Florida State

Colorado

Tennessee

Miami

South Carolina

Louisville

North Carolina

Ole Miss

