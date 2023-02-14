2024 ATH Kylan Fox lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment
One position that the Alabama coaching staff will likely place an emphasis on in the 2024 recruiting cycle is the tight end. With the recent hiring of Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator, it seems like the Tide might return to being a run-heavy offense. That was the case for Rees’ offenses at Notre Dame.
One prospect that could be implemented as both a run blocker and pass catcher is 2024 athlete Kylan Fox. He recently listed Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment on Sunday.
The product of Grayson High School has the frame to be a tight end in Alabama’s system at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds. Fox put his skillset on display during his junior year when he hauled in 25 receptions for 326 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
One of the more interesting things to note is the fact that Georgia did not make the top-15 for Fox, even though he took four trips to Athens. He has been to Tuscaloosa twice and will likely return at some point during his senior season.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kylan Fox’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
87
16
10
Rivals
4
232
35
24
ESPN
4
250
34
28
On3 Recruiting
4
282
36
13
247 Composite
4
194
29
25
Vitals
Hometown
Loganville, Georgia
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
6-4
Weight
208
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on June 26, 2022
Fox took visits to Alabama on June 1 and Oct. 8, 2022.
Top schools
Alabama
Georgia Tech
Stanford
Cincinnati
Florida State
Miami
South Carolina
Louisville
Ole Miss
