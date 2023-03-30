2024 ATH Kamron Mikell receives offer from Alabama coaching staff

Brody Smoot
2024 athlete Kamron Mikell received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff on Monday. On his Twitter, Mikell referred to Alabama as “My Dream/Favorite School”.

The Georgia native is an explosive athlete at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. He possesses raw speed and athleticism. At Statesboro High School, Mikell competes in track and field while also performing on the gridiron.

In the 100-meters, Mikell posted his fastest time at 10.50. He also ran a 21.69 in the 200-meters.

During his junior season, Mikell played multiple positions. He played quarterback and running back for the Blue Devils.

Mikell tallied 478 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He also threw for 268 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kamron Mikell’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

33

27

Rivals

4

46

31

ESPN

4

130

22

13

On3 Recruiting

3

85

60

247 Composite

4

291

37

23

 

Vitals

Hometown

Statesboro, Georgia

Projected Position

Athlete

Height

6-2

Weight

181

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on March 27, 2023

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on October 8, 2022

Other offers

Twitter

