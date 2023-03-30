2024 ATH Kamron Mikell receives offer from Alabama coaching staff

2024 athlete Kamron Mikell received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff on Monday. On his Twitter, Mikell referred to Alabama as “My Dream/Favorite School”.

The Georgia native is an explosive athlete at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. He possesses raw speed and athleticism. At Statesboro High School, Mikell competes in track and field while also performing on the gridiron.

In the 100-meters, Mikell posted his fastest time at 10.50. He also ran a 21.69 in the 200-meters.

During his junior season, Mikell played multiple positions. He played quarterback and running back for the Blue Devils.

Mikell tallied 478 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He also threw for 268 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 33 27 Rivals 4 – 46 31 ESPN 4 130 22 13 On3 Recruiting 3 – 85 60 247 Composite 4 291 37 23

Vitals

Hometown Statesboro, Georgia Projected Position Athlete Height 6-2 Weight 181 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 27, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on October 8, 2022

Other offers

Twitter

Very Blessed to receive an offer from My Dream/Favorite School…the University of Alabama! @CoachJoeCox #RollTide🐘 pic.twitter.com/rBSQcGfmUp — ᴋᴀᴍʀᴏɴ “ᴋɪʟʟᴀ“ ᴍɪᴋᴇʟʟ (@KaMMike_) March 28, 2023

