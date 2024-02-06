2024 ATH and Aggie commit Terry Bussey has announced his signing time for Wednesday, Feb. 7

The recruiting chronicles of 2024 5-star athlete Terry Bussey will finally come to an end, as the highly talented, versatile playmaker, who is currently committed to Texas A&M, is also considering LSU and Georgia before signing with either program on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 9:00 a.m. CT.

All three programs are deadlocked entering tomorrow’s announcement; however, Bussey is coming off his final visit to College Station last weekend, meeting with new Aggies head coach Mike Elko and his staff, which looks to be a good sign, if any.

Last week, On3’s Sam Spiegelman announced that Bussey was down to signing with either A&M or LSU, but after canceling his visit with the Tigers to do an in-home visit with Georgia last Friday, things make have changed.

Regarding his relationship with the new Texas A&M staff, Bussey, in an interview with On3 noted his close relationship with several position coaches, including Aggie’s cornerbacks coach Ishmael Aristide:

“I’ve been getting to know the new staff,” Bussey told On3 earlier this month. “It’s been great building a relationship with coach Elko, coach (Ishmael Aristide) and I’m building relationships with other coaches they already have on staff. They’re great guys, great people, they know a lot about football and they’re great football-minded people.”

According to On3, Bussey is currently positioned as the 30th-ranked player in the 2024 class, the No. 1-ranked athlete, and the 8th-ranked player in Texas.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire