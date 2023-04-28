2024 Arizona HS football recruiting tracker: Sunnyslope QB Luke Moga commits to Oregon

Arizona high school's class of 2024 is one of the deepest in prep football history in the Grand Canyon State. See where the top recruits are going to college. Keep coming back for updates.

Sunnyslope Vikings quarterback Luke Moga (1) throws a pass against Apollo Hawks defensive end Ahmed Saleh (34) during a game at Sunnyslope High in Phoenix on Sept. 9, 2022.

Moga commits to Oregon

Phoenix Sunnyslope quarterback Luke Moga announced Friday on social media that he has committed to Oregon.

"Oregon told me I’m their guy and have shown that throughout the entire process," Moga said to The Republic in a direct message on Twitter.

Moga's recruiting blew up in the winter with 25 offers, including Arizona and Arizona State.

Moga, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, passed for 2,258 yards and 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions, completing 47% of his passes (134 of 283) for the Vikings last season, when they went 6-5. He also ran for 539 yards and five TDs on 62 carries.

Tapley first in-state to commit to ASU

April 15, 2023

Scottsdale Desert Mountain safety/wide receiver Dylan Tapley, ahead of Arizona State's spring football game Saturday, announced on social media that he has committed to the Sun Devils.

He becomes the first in-state player to commit to coach Kenny Dillingham out of the 2024 class.

Tapley, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, is a two-time All-Arizona safety who had eight interceptions with 155 return yardage during a 10-4 2022 season. He also could be an impact wide receiver at ASU. Last season, he caught 57 passes for 1,141 yards and 17 TDs.

Tapley said he was impressed with how quickly the new coaching staff has changed the culture and improved the program all around.

"Wanting to help rebuild the program and do it with homegrown coaches and players would be pretty cool," Tapley said. "I feel like ASU is the right opportunity for me on and off the field, as well as my future once football comes to an end."

Tapley told The Arizona Republic last week that he would be willing play either side of the ball.

"I know a lot coaches are giving me the option on (which position) I want to play in college," Tapley said. "It's in the depth chart, where I'll fit in best."

Casteel cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe speaks to the press during Chandler Unified School District's Media Day with players from Arizona College Prep, Chandler, Hamilton, Basha, Casteel and Perry High Schools at Valle Luna Mexican Restaurant on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Newcombe commits to Oklahoma Sooners

March 25, 2023

Queen Creek Casteel cornerback/wide receiver Jeremiah Newcombe, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, one of the state's top athletes, announced Saturday night his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners. His father and coach, Bobby Newcombe, played football at rival Nebraska.

Jeremiah, who is ranked No. 10 overall in the state in The Arizona Republic's Big 150 2024 class, said his social-media post: "Wow!! Words can't describe how excited and blessed I am!"

"I chose Oklahoma because I felt like this was the best fit for me," Newcombe said. "It’s about relationships with me and traveling down to Norman getting to be around the players and the staff made me feel welcomed and connected already with the Sooner family."

Newcombe doesn't care what position he plays in college. He just wants to get on the field and help the team win.

"To be honest, football is my passion and I love the game," he said. "I don’t care what position they place me whether that’s corner, Nickel, punt returner, but I will always give it my all helping out my team and providing my work ethic to OU football."

He had 62 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defeded last season when he also had 35 catches for 516 yards and five TDs.

Desert Edge cornerback Aundre Gibson (21) celebrates a punt return for a touchdown during a game against Barry Goldwater in Phoenix on Sept. 8, 2022.

Desert Edge's Aundre Gibson chooses Kansas

March 5, 2023

Goodyear Desert Edge cornerback/return specialist Aundre Gibson announced Sunday that he has committed to Kansas.

Gibson, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, is one of the state's top lock-down corners and a dynamic kick returner. He was named to The Arizona Republic's All-Arizona team his junior season as a return specialist. Not many quarterbacks threw in his direction last season, a sign of respect for how talented he is at shutting down receivers.

"The coaching staff is building something special, and they've been together for a long time," Gibson said of the Jayhawks. "The culture reminded me of DE so I knew it was a good fit."

Desert Edge co-head coach Marcus Carter, who specializes with the defense, said that Gibson's versatility allows him to fit into any spot in the secondary and his return game talents are second to none.

"He started his first year in the slot (covering receivers)," Carter said. "He excelled at that. He made a bunch of tackles and had four to five interceptions.

"How offenses are trying to matchups in the slot against safeties and linebackers. You can place Dre there and still be plus-one in the matchup. Then, when you put him on special teams, he's electric with the football in his hands. As we all know, field position is vital in college and pros. He's the best in the state when it comes to returning the football."

Demond Williams Jr. (QB, center table) announces that he will attend the University of Mississippi, on Dec. 30, 2022, in the gym at Basha High School in Chandler. Demond's family members from left: Holly Williams (sister), Demond Williams (dad), Clarissa Williams (mom) and Jordan Williams (brother).

Basha QB Demond Williams Jr. commits to Ole Miss

Dec. 30, 2022

Chandler Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr. announced his commitment to Ole Miss in late December inside the Basha gym.

Williams, 5-11, 170, led the Bears to their first Open Division state championship, beating defending state champion Scottsdale Saguaro in the final.

American Leadership Academy Gilbert North receiver Brandon Phelps (1) dives in for a touchdown against Arizona College Prep on Friday, Oct. 21. 2022.

AlA Gilbert North WR Brandon Phelps commits to Arizona

Dec. 21, 2022

American Leadership Gilbert North wide receiver Brandon Phelps, 6-3, 190, committed to Arizona a couple of weeks after helping the Eagles capture their first 4A state title. He also had offers from Arizona State and Michigan State, among others.

He caught 97 passes for 1,710 yards and 28 TDs last season.

