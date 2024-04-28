2024 Arizona Football Red & Blue Spring Game Highlights
Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent and Lincoln Kennedy recap the 2024 Arizona Football Red & Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 27 in Tucson.
Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent and Lincoln Kennedy recap the 2024 Arizona Football Red & Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 27 in Tucson.
Texas had multiple first-round picks for the first time in 17 years.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
Nobody beats LeBron James and the Lakers 12 times in a row.
Until Saturday, a kicker was the only position that hadn't been drafted from Alabama since Saban took over as the team's coach.
Messi, after two more goals and an assist Saturday, is averaging 2.5 goal contributions per 90 minutes so far this MLS season.
Jordan Travis was a fifth-round pick and a good value for the Jets.
The NFL Draft is over, but there's still news breaking. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made an amusing analogy when asked why the team selected three offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Celtics led by as much as 29 in Game 3.
Mike Tomlin said Russell Wilson is currently the Steelers' QB1.
The Oklahoma City Thunder took a 3–0 series lead over the New Orleans Pelicans with a 106–85 win in Game 3 on Saturday.
Chelsea's loss to Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semifinals came with one positive side effect, from an American perspective: Emma Hayes will take the USWNT head coaching job a week sooner.
Brunson got it going in Game 3 after struggling in the first two contests of the series, but the chess match is just beginning.
Elliott played last season with the Patriots after seven years in Dallas.
Scott Pianowski examines the potential fantasy impact of intriguing receivers and running backs taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Many people had the Texas WR as a first-round prospect.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the absolute mess of a season from the Houston Astros thus far and where the team has gone wrong, as well as give their good, bad and Uggla from this week & preview this weekend in baseball.
The Royals' reliever was diagnosed with melanoma during spring training.
Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. said quarterback Kirk Cousins called him after he was picked No. 8 overall in one of the 2024 NFL Draft's more puzzling selections.
Amazon Prime Video and the NBA are reportedly nearing an agreement that would make the streaming and retail giant a major platform for game telecasts.