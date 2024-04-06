Apr. 6—2024 All-Area wrestling coach of the year: Unity's Logan Patton

Why he's the Coach of the Year

Unity wrestling continues to be among the elite Class 1A programs in the state and again proved why during the 2023-24 season. The Rockets sent five wrestlers to the IHSA individual boys' state meet, with Hunter Eastin claiming a 1A state championship at 190 pounds. Phoenix Molina nearly matched that feat in the IHSA individual girls' state meet one week later as she placed second at 235. And while Molina was finishing her run to the state finals, Patton's boys' team was competing in the 1A dual team state finals, a quest that ended with a 48-30 quarterfinal loss to Roxana but not after the Rockets won a 1A regional title and advanced out of a 1A sectional match. Patton and family — Jordan and Dallas Hollingsworth and daughters Jalyn and Josie Patton — stopped by The News-Gazette's newsroom to reflect on a successful campaign.

How do you size up a successful season?

Logan: "It was kind of unexpected. We didn't really know what to expect with these dudes. You knew Kaden Inman and Ryan Rink coming back from state qualifying in 2023, Hunter Eastin was a state qualifier the year before and lost in the (wrestlebacks), so you knew he was capable of doing what he was doing. But still, we were just super young. All three are juniors, and Thayden Root was our only senior in the lineup. He was a state qualifier but the year before, he was just a sectional qualifier, so a lot was unexpected going into the season."

How do you manage the unexpected as a coach? Do you rely on your seniors, your upperclassmen? How do those pieces all fall into place?

Logan: "Actually, with (News-Gazette preps coordinator) Zach Piatt, we talked a lot about just the standard. The standard is the standard. So for Unity wrestling, for all our guys, this is how we do things, this is how our week looks, this is how our travel looks and this is how we compete if we're not competing at the right level. Not just me and my staff, but all the other captains and wrestlers holding them to that higher standard of you may have won, but you didn't compete the way you wanted to compete. So I think that standard kind of helped going into the unexpected. It kind of just picked up as our season went on. Our schedule is battle-tested with a Class 2A tournament at Sycamore, a Class 3A tournament at Oak Park, and kind of seeing our guys progress that way."

How do you manage the family aspect of coaching?

Logan: "Everybody's all-in. I'm surprised Jalyn didn't try to take anybody down (during our photo shoot). She was excited that she got to take a picture for the boys. She knew this was for wrestling. She's a huge wrestling fan. I have a planning period during the school day so I get to come home and see her just a little bit sometimes (during school). And she knows I'm going to practice, when we were watching team state, day two day wrestling is on the TV, she's all about wrestling. Jordan and Dallas are all-in and have got my back in trying to build this program."

Dallas: "There's definitely some pressure with it. I was out for most of this year with a back injury but I came back and knowing I was doing it for him helped a lot more, too. It's not just for me. I'm doing it for somebody else that I care about."

What's that like with coaching Dallas and still making sure the family connection is strong? There's got to be some pressure with that too, right?

Logan: "In the beginning, man, it was very stressful. I remember I got to walk in the state finals with him when he was 10. And just the nerves and the emotion, and he didn't like wrestling, doesn't like wrestling, I don't know where that line draws. He's always been all-in and wrestled really hard for us. ... Losing regionals last year by one point, he knew how close it was going to be and he thought he could get us some team points, which he did. And it was like 10-12 points, which was huge. A lot of nerves going into that first match of him being back and worried about his injury, but he wrestled through everything, got us some points and I was super excited."

What's the family component like from your perspective?

Jordan: "Like (Logan) said, you just have to be all-in and that's our life. We have a lot of long days and long nights and he does the best that he can balancing it both. While we're at wrestling, though, it is super helpful that we have wrestling families there. They take the girls, they offer to help here and there and everywhere. It's a lot, but that's our life, and we love it."

What role do families play in your program overall?

Logan: "It's awesome. It's a family. I know all our guys talk about that and it sounds very cliche. Jason Root, Thayden and Kyus' dad, besides (grandpa) that's one of Jayln's favorites. She walks with Jason all over the place, and Thayden and Hunter (Shike), when they come to the house, like I said, she's excited for the boys. They get to see (Jalyn and Josie) when they come to practice and they're all excited for it. It may soften me up a little bit, some of them give me a hard time this year that I'm getting a little bit nicer, probably because of the girls. But I can call any one of my wrestlers and they'll come help me with anything. And the parents and anybody else."

Who are some coaches that have helped and guided you during your career?

Logan: "So it'd be my dad, first off. Henry Patton. He was a coach, still is a coach on my staff, but coached at Hoopeston Area and Bismarck for 30 years. Got him over here when I came over here. He kind of went into retirement mode and we got him out of retirement and it's funny to see him as a good cop. He is the best good cop and I would never have said that five years ago, 10 years ago or when I was wrestling. He was me, I am him 2.0 type of deal. He's one guy I look up to, and I'm really excited that I get to coach with him and I got to watch him walk in the finals this year. Josh Inman has been with me every step of the way, man, 11 years together. I sit in the right chair, Josh sits in the left chair, we're not superstitious about a lot of things but we're a little superstitious about that. Brian Hodge was a big help into me teaching and coaching. He's another big name I look up to. And then obviously, Scott Hamilton. Having that guy at my back and call when I need him is great "