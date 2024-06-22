2024 All-Area softball Player of the Year: Westville's Abby Sabalaskey

Jun. 22—WESTVILLE — Abby Sabalaskey didn't expect to throw on her No. 17 jersey and head back to Westville's softball field again.

The Tigers had just lost 1-0 to Marshall on their home turf in the regional championship game, the only run coming on a home run off the bat of Haley McGuire. Sabalaskey hung her head as she walked off the field. Not because she gave up a home run — she'd done that before and knew it was part of the game — but because that was her last shot.

That loss marked the final game of Sabalaskey's high school career, four years filled with both individual and team success but that also ended without a postseason plaque. A sour ending to an otherwise exceptional season and career.

Fast-forward a month, and Sabalaskey is back on that same field with a big smile on her face, surrounded by her family for a celebratory occasion. Turns out she did need to wear that uniform again, this time to take a few photos as The News-Gazette's Softball Player of the Year.

"This is my last time in this uniform on this field," Sabalaskey said as she started walking toward the gate for the actual final time. "I'd rather take this being the last time."

'I always knew I had to work for it'That regional championship was the only loss Sabalaskey took all season. The hard-throwing left-handed pitcher compiled a 20-1 record with a 0.79 ERA, 269 strikeouts, 12 shutouts, four no-hitters and two perfect games during her senior campaign.

Impressive to say the least, especially when you consider she basically did the same thing the three years before. Her career numbers look like this: 73-7 record, 0.64 ERA, 1,007 strikeouts, 49 shutouts, 26 no-hitters and 14 perfect games. Not to mention, she also has a career batting average of .442.

Her perfect games and no-hitters rank third and fourth, respectively, in the IHSA career record book, and she owns just about every Westville pitching record you can think of, minus 2006 graduate Kelli McMahon's career ERA mark of 0.59.

Sabalaskey is now a four-time first-teamer in Vermilion County, the Vermilion Valley Conference and the News-Gazette area, and her Class 2A All-State First-Team nod this season is a step up from her three previous Second-Team selections.

"I didn't really have too many expectations," Sabalaskey said, looking back at her freshman self. "I just knew that I would always have to go out and work for everything. Any awards or accomplishments, I always knew I had to work for it."

Her success has almost become muted. Many talented pitchers go their entire lives without throwing a perfect game, and Sabalaskey was twice as likely to do that over the last four years than she was to lose a game.

"Honestly, I didn't really pay attention to it as much this year," Sabalaskey said of her standout performances. "In years before, I'd be like, 'I just threw a no-hitter!' and my team would celebrate with me. Half the time this year, I'd get done with the game and go talk with my dad, and he'd be like, 'By the way, nice no-hitter.'"

But her dad, Joe Sabalaskey, would always have the biggest smile on his face when he broke that news. For him, watching his daughter succeed never got old, and every game was just as exciting as the last.

"We saw how she wanted the ball and didn't shy away from certain situations or get nervous," Joe said. "That's something I recognized from my pitching days and knowing how my dad was. To see that early on from her was exciting, and we built off of that and saw the success each and every game."

'It's definitely a switch'Joe's father was John Sabalaskey, who pitched in the Minor Leagues for the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox. No wonder Abby got so good.

Scratch that. There was actually plenty of doubt surrounding the start to her pitching prowess.

Yes, Abby's grandpa pitched professionally, her dad was a pitcher when he played and her mom, Heather Sabalaskey, pitched some before she resorted to playing the outfield, but early on, "I wanted nothing to do with pitching."

Abby started playing softball when she was 5 years old. It wasn't until three years later, after her team went more than an entire season without winning a game, that she decided to give it a shot as a desperation effort to turn things around.

"Truthfully, I laughed when she said she was going to try," Joe said. "From the very first pitch I ever saw her throw, I was like, 'This is not going to happen.'"

Little did they know what was in store.

Abby's parents and coaches soon realized the kind of potential she had, and it stemmed from the work she was willing to put in behind the scenes. Leading up to her freshman season at Westville, Abby trained tirelessly, constantly working to prepare for her first high school game.

"It's very rare for a freshman to come in and be able to dominate like that on a varsity team," Abby said. "I knew I had to put in a lot of work, and I was in different facilities four or five days a week reconstructing my pitching mechanics. Just reps after reps after reps."

Eventually, those reps caught up to her, and she fractured a growth plate in her throwing shoulder a couple months before the start of the season. She went through 10 weeks of physical therapy and was cleared to pitch just three days before opening day.

Abby got the start in the circle for that game, which ended in a 12-7 loss to Monticello. She pitched five innings, allowing three hits, three walks and three earned runs. It was her first of only seven eventual losses in her high school career, and it was also her dad's favorite game of hers.

"Pitch one, game one. Just to see her out there competing," Joe said. "It was one of her seven losses, but it didn't matter. She was out there, she made it, and you could tell she was going to thrive from that point on. Think about all those wins, and my favorite moment was her first loss."

It was also her mom's favorite game but for a different reason. Abby grew up a shy kid. She's still a little reserved, but you wouldn't know it by watching her on the field.

"I'm way more competitive once I get in the circle," Abby said. "It's definitely a switch. I'm not always like 'Let's go!' I'm a lot more quiet off the field. Once I get on the field, I'm a lot more outgoing."

'Changed my life for the better'That's what made it special for Heather, seeing a different side of her daughter. Heather is an assistant coach for the Tigers, and she admitted it's stressful trying to balance the "nervous mom stuff" and staying locked in for the rest of the team. But Abby always has a calming presence that lets her know she's in control.

"It was awesome to see her finally have some confidence in something and in herself," Heather said. "When she was in the circle, she didn't care what anyone thought about her. From a parent's point of view, that made me happy that she could go out there, as quiet as she always was and all the stuff she's gone through, and have confidence. ... I'm just proud to see her put in the work. Her success is hers. She did it."

Abby's younger sister, Peyton Sabalaskey, a freshman on the team this past season, had a similar sentimental feeling when thinking back to everything Abby has experienced.

"From the start, I've been able to watch her grow as a player and a person," Peyton said, getting choked up. "It's going to be very hard to see her leave. I'm just very proud of her."

Last November, Abby signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career as a pitcher for Northern Kentucky University. Quite the step up from not wanting anything to do with pitching a decade ago.

"I can't even imagine not pitching anymore. It's crazy," Abby said. "Ever since I started pitching, it's definitely changed my life for the better."

'Always been behind me'When Abby first threw on her No. 17 Westville jersey as a freshman, the Tigers hadn't won the Vermilion Valley Conference in 17 years. She was the one to change the narrative, not only helping break the title drought in her first year but pitching all 37 conference games over four years with a perfect 37-0 record.

Abby hopes her time at Westville was just the start of a long run of success, and she's rooting for the Tigers to finally hoist their first regional plaque since 2006 and then some.

"I just hope most people will be able to appreciate my success and hopefully build off of that to make a successful program," Abby said. "I want to see Peyton succeed, and maybe they'll go to sectionals or state."

Those will be memories for the next group of Tigers to make. As for Abby, what she'll remember most from the last four years has nothing to do with her dominance in the pitching circle. It was actually when she had a bat in her hand, stepping into the batter's box as her walk-up song, Post Malone's "Congratulations," played over the speakers.

"Every time I would go up to the plate, everybody in the dugout would be screaming it at the top of their lungs," Abby said. "Even when the song would shut off, they'd sing the next few lines. It always made me smile before I walked into the box. I don't think the team realized how much I appreciated that."

Hitting her first home run and throwing her first perfect game also came to mind, but those little moments listening to her teammates, who "have always been behind me," were extra special.

Learning she had won this award wasn't a bad option, either, as she got the news right after pitching a game in Kansas City. One final milestone to celebrate and add to her seemingly endless list before closing the chapter on her days as a Westville Tiger.

"Overwhelming at times," Abby said of the community support, adding that it's made her feel like a celebrity. "My parents will make a post for me, and I'll go through the comments. Half of them, I'll be like 'I don't even know these people, but thank you.' It's pretty cool."