2024 All-Area softball Coach of the Year: Villa Grove's Jeana Block

Why she's Coach of the Year

Villa Grove's softball team caught fire toward the end of the 2024 season after a 5-7 start to finish 25-14-1 and qualify for the Class 1A state tournament for the first time in program history. Jeana Block — now 144-90-1 in eight seasons with the Blue Devils — paid a visit to The News-Gazette's newsroom with her husband, Ryan, daughter, Kyleigh, and sons Connor and Carson, to chat about the team's fourth-place finish with N-G staff writer Joey Wright:

What are your thoughts on the 2024 season?

Jeana: We started out a little bit slow. We knew we had a lot of talent, we also knew that we stacked the front end of our season to be pretty tough. So we knew that we would start out a little bit rough, but then what that does is that allows us to do is expose our weaknesses, maybe change some people in different positions to make us a better team in that way. We always take a trip down south either to Kentucky or Tennessee, once we get back, typically, we look a lot better. And we got back and that's when we start playing Class 1A schools versus Class 2A and Class 3A schools, which is what we had played to prior to that. So once that happened, things kind of started falling into place. ... I'm just really proud of the girls. They've worked hard and they put everything into deserving everything they've got.

Kyleigh, Connor, Carson and Ryan: How proud did Jeana and her team make you this season?

Kyleigh: I'm really proud of her and her team. I know she's worked really hard. She had a few teams in the beginning that she had to kind of start over and teach them from the ground up. Especially with me, she started a travel softball team when I was young and that helped along the way. To say I was a little jealous to see her go that far, definitely true. My sophomore year, we made a run to the super sectionals, so that was an awesome experience. But to go to state would have been awesome. My junior year should have been the year but COVID and everything kind of shut that down. But I'm just grateful that she got the opportunity to go to state. I'm just proud of her in that aspect.

Connor: I think she was worried early on, but they definitely turned it around halfway through the season and started turning it up. I'm impressed to say the least. And I think a lot of her coaching came from her coach growing up (in Casey), Denny Throneburg, he's like a softball legend around here. I'm proud of her.

Carson: I'm proud of her and proud of the team, that's about all I've got.

Ryan: She came from Casey and down there she played on state championship teams. To bring that excitement to Villa Grove with her coaching experience elsewhere and to do what she did this year ... and also previous years, building this program they started a junior high program five or six years ago. The first year they had it, they won state. And then, actually, the next year they went to state. Just to have that feeder program to build these girls up and have all the parents invested in not only travel ball, but also the program at Villa Grove. Many nights she's come home frustrated, playing these Class 2A and Class 3A teams ... they always get something out of it, that basically kind of turns the season around. (They) go into regionals and fly through regionals and play in a very tough sectional. And then the super-sectional was just unbelievable and the experience at state was just phenomenal. So it was well-deserved and very happy for her.

Jeana, where did your love of softball come from?

Jeana: Growing up in Casey, if you don't play softball, I'm not sure what you do. It was extremely competitive from a young age. And as a couple of them have mentioned, Denny Throneburg, he was my neighbor. So I didn't have a choice. I was playing softball, and he worked with me a lot. But we did win state and junior high. I went to state three of my four years in high school. I graduated and really wanted to go to the U of I and I'm old enough that they didn't have softball at that time. So I went there for a year, didn't care for it. I had some softball offers and then I talked to Denny and he said go play at Parkland, and then you're in Champaign, and then transfer to U of I. And so that's exactly what I did. So I did get to play two more years there, then I became a PE teacher and my first job was in Monticello. And my counselor said, If you want a job, if they say, 'will you coach,' you just say 'yes.' So that first year I coached volleyball, basketball, and softball ... I don't see myself getting out of it until I don't like it anymore.

How do you manage coaching and other responsibilities during the season?

Jeana: It's definitely easier now that they're older and self-sufficient, but when they were younger, I was thankful for Ryan because he did most of the house cleaning — well, he still does — and most was the cooking. Even when they were in junior high and high school, they did every sport. My in-laws live next door, so they were taxis for us a lot. But it takes a lot. From March to June 1 this year, I was checked out. I was working and then I teach zero hour, so I'm at the school by 6:30 in the morning and a lot of times not home until eight or nine o'clock at night. So they're thankfully able to do their own laundry and do all of their own stuff, so that's helped. Long days, but most of the credit goes to (Ryan) because he helps out, when they were younger, especially.

Ryan: She'd do it for me, I was there to do it for her. Whatever she needed. I've got her back and she's got my back.

Kyleigh: Mom's always done a good job of balancing everything, just with having us three and playing every sport that Villa Grove offered. Mom and dad were always running around and grandparents being taxis like she said, but I think a lot of credit goes to the hard work that both of them do. They've instilled it in all of us. Living on a horse farm, it's just hard work, just so we know. Like she said, she teaches zero hour. She does a lot of other things that keep her busy, she does the drivers' ed, she does it all. I play basketball at Millikin and I don't think she missed a game this year. She always finds a way to make it work. Even if it stresses her out, she finds a way to make it work.