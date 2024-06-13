2024 All-Area Girls' Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Lia Patterson leans on support

Jun. 13—TUSCOLA — It was a mid-week throwaway meet in April, one that was only on the schedule to keep the competitive juices flowing.

But it was also the first good weather day of the young season.

So Tuscola girls' track and field coach Drew Sterkel wanted to see just how far star junior Lia Patterson could push her 300-meter hurdles school record.

That's why Sterkel felt responsible when he got a phone call from Patterson about a week later.

During that race, Patterson tweaked something in her hip flexors. The reigning Class 1A 300-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash state champion took a week off before seeing a doctor.

Thankfully, her tests came back clear, and she was good to go back to business as usual, but that's not what she told her coach. On her way back from the hospital, Patterson decided to call Sterkel and play a prank on him.

This wasn't the first time she'd messed with him.

Ahead of the Illinois Top Times meet — the unofficial indoor state meet ‚ two years ago, Patterson boarded the team bus with crutches because of a "rolled ankle" despite being perfectly fine, so she didn't think Sterkel would fall for it this time.

"He was like, 'Are you OK? How'd things go?' and I was like, 'Coach, I'm out. I'm done for the rest of the year,'" Patterson recalled on Monday evening. "He said, 'This hurts my heart, but we have next year. Everything's going to be OK.' As he's saying this, I'm like 'Oh no, he's all in. He believes me.' I'm a really good fake cryer, so he believed it more."

Patterson led Sterkel on for about five minutes before finally interrupting him and breaking the actual news.

"I'm just rambling to keep her calm. Then, she goes 'I'm just kidding. I'll be at practice tomorrow,' " Sterkel said. "Lia keeps me on my toes."

She bought him a queen bee Squishmallow to make up for it.

Fast forward two months, and Sterkel is the one calling Patterson shortly after the season, which ended with a state runner-up team finish for the Warriors, largely thanks to Patterson winning the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles and taking third in the 100 and 200. She thought he was calling to let her know he was resigning after his eighth year with the program. Looking back, that's what Sterkel wishes he would have said to get back at her.

No, he was just telling Patterson she had won The News-Gazette Girls' Track and Field Athlete of the Year award for the second year in a row.

'A greater purpose'

Patterson came into the 2024 season with lofty goals, most of them revolving around times, like lowering her four individual event school records and breaking another one. She ended up accomplishing all of the former, and she's now just 16-hundredths of a second away from former teammate and mentor Alyssa Williams' 100 record of 12.03 seconds.

Any successful athlete works hard at their craft, but to realistically set and then achieve the type of goals Patterson has, it takes a bit more. Right alongside that extra work, it takes a strong support system, and Patterson has one of the best ones out there.

"I've known from a very young age that my parents were going to support me through all the sports I did," Patterson said. "It's really important to me to have two parents who really show that they care about me and what I want to do."

Karen and Brian Patterson, Lia's adoptive parents, have been her biggest supporters ever since she moved to America from Haiti at 3 years old.

Karen, who is also Lia's "bestie" and "safe space," has driven her to every single practice and stayed to watch so she can help with whatever she may need. She's also helped Lia with evening drills after team practices and dragged her out of bed on Sunday mornings to get back on the track.

"Those are moments where I have to put her well-being before my own feelings," Karen said. "Some days, I don't want to have that battle. Probably 99.9 percent of the time, once she's out there, her mood instantly improves. I've heard NBA players talk about how their mom had them out at 4:30 in the morning shooting free throws and that's how they got to where they are. I remind myself that it'll be worth it someday."

Brian tried to help push Lia on the physical side of it when she was in sixth grade, but his running pace turned out to be her walking pace. Once Lia got to high school, Brian became her personal cameraman. He's filmed all of her races since her freshman year and posted the videos to her Twitter account that he set up. Brian said it's "a little tricky" trying to enjoy his daughter's races as a dad while simultaneously filming, but the tradeoff is "I get first dibs" on seeing the video.

Lia grew up in the church, and another thing that's helped keep her humble and calm her nerves has been the constant reminder of how much God has done for her. Karen helps her with that by writing a Bible verse on her forearm before meets. Lia said she'll often feel her heart beating faster or breathing become heavier right before a race, but then she'll look at her arm, and "a sense of calmness comes over me."

"No matter what happens, whether you completely tank this race or do well, there's a greater purpose," Karen said. "It's really important to me that she remembers why she exists."

Lia's support stretches far beyond her parents, as the Tuscola girls' track and field team has become a second family to her. She gives Sterkel a lot of credit for creating a space where her and her teammates feel comfortable.

"Coach Sterkel not only cares about you as a person first," Lia said. "He wants you to be the best person you can possibly be, and if you're all good there, then you can perform as well as you can. That's definitely what the Tuscola girls' track team is all about. We really care about each other, and we all strive to perform the best we can."

'She's a unicorn'

The important part about Lia's ever-growing support is she's earned it by simply being herself. The Pattersons made shirts that say "Yes, she's fast, but even better, she's kind," and plenty of people who come in contact with Lia would agree.

"She just has a very contagious personality where people flock to her," Sterkel said. "She's a once-in-a-lifetime type of athlete, but she's a once-in-a-lifetime type of kid. She's a unicorn. You don't get somebody who's a great kid and a great athlete like her ever. It just doesn't happen. Lia's really special."

Lia is the Sterkels' go-to babysitter for 8-year-old son Paxson and 6-year-old daughter Joelle, and she's already been over to their house five-plus times since school got out last month. Sterkel said he uses Lia as an example for Joelle all the time, calling her one of the hardest working kids at Tuscola. He even had to tell Lia to stop doing her homework between races during this year's state prelims.

"Anytime we had to get a babysitter, our kids would hate it and lose their minds," Sterkel said. "But when we say, 'Lia's coming over,' all of a sudden, it's 'OK, see you later.' We don't even get a 'Goodbye' from them. If you can win my kids over, you can win anybody over, and it took her no effort."

She's the ultimate encourager, too. Lia will take time to get to know strangers who recognize her from track and then try to put a smile on their face. She'll find something to compliment the cashier about when she checks out at the store, often leaving them appreciatively confused. She'll support classmates at other sporting events and holler that they're doing a good job even if they aren't in the game.

Sometimes, it's to a fault. Running a hurdles race well requires a full-speed warmup, and Karen will often see her helping her competitors with their warmups instead of focusing on her own.

"I had to learn that I need to be proud and not annoyed. I'm sitting there getting so frustrated, and I had to stop and be like, 'You should be proud,'" Karen said. "It makes her happy to make someone else feel good about themselves. It's rare to find someone who can win a race by five seconds and still treat every person out there like they ran the same race. People can't help but notice that. That's when we know we've won at parenting because everyone roots for her."

That even includes rivals. Clinton girls' track and field coach Rachel Lyons — the Maroons are a Central Illinois Conference foe of Tuscola — nominated Lia for N-G All-Area recognition, adding that she's a "great athlete and even better person."

"Times and medals are fantastic, but when we talk to a coach from another school and they're like, 'Oh, we love Lia,' that's the big victory for us, and it happens all the time," Brian said. "Then, I'll say things like, 'If I'm going to wear this "You're kind" shirt, you better be nice to people. I'm not afraid to change if I feel the shirt's not accurate today.'"

Lia doesn't like to brag about her athletic accomplishments or how seemingly everybody is in her corner. And even when she's asked to, she'll redirect the praise to someone else.

"That shows off my parents," Lia said. "You can't just create a kid people talk about like that. They could have easily drilled something else into me and I turned into a really mean person."

'People will always love her'Lia still has another year left at Tuscola. She owns six of the Warriors' event records and has her sights set on capturing a couple more before she graduates. She's won five individual state titles to go along with a 2022 state team championship. Most would say there isn't much more for her to do in high school, but she somehow keeps herself motivated.

"It amazes me that a 16-17-year old kid can continue to do that," Sterkel said. "She knows, no matter what happens, people will always love her. When you've got the comfort of your school, your community and the people who truly matter to you, you're able to just go out and compete."

And if she continues to compete at this level, she very well may become just the second person to ever win three N-G Girls' Track and Field Athlete of the Year awards after Salt Fork's Jenny Kimbro did it from 2014-16. Kimbro holds the 1A state meet 300 hurdles record at 42.57 seconds, a time Lia was just a quarter of a second away from breaking at this year's state meet. There's another goal that keeps Lia going.

As far as what comes after high school, Lia isn't totally sure yet. She wants to continue her running career somewhere she can get a good degree in psychology.

She already has a couple full-ride scholarship offers from smaller Division I schools, and her current times put her in line to run in a Power 4 conference. However, she also wants to contribute to the team as soon as possible, so she doesn't want to jump at a bigger school's offer right away if she'll have to wait multiple years to compete.

Lia will navigate that process as the next year unfolds. Wherever she goes, that school is getting something special.

"She doesn't fully realize her potential. She has no idea," Karen said as Lia smiled from across the table. "From the time basketball ends, Lia runs from the beginning of March or end of February through May. That's it. So, when you send Lia to a school where she's training nine months out of the year, her potential isn't even being tapped yet."