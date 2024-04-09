2024 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Apr. 9—ALL-AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM

Rylie Cother

Junior

Jackson County Central

The junior from JCC emerged as one of the top guards in the state this season. Cother is a prolific scorer with an array of skills offensively, from driving to the basket to shooting from the outside. She averaged 30.7 points per game, shot 45.1% from the field and connected on 46 3-pointers. She was also a tremendous threat as a ball handler and defender, averaging nine rebounds and 3.3 assists a game along with team-leading 4.7 steals per game. She led the Huskies to a 17-10 record, broke the 1,000-point career mark and set the school's single-season scoring record. That all led to her being named an all-Big South Conference and even honorable mention all-state player. Still with her senior season ahead of her, Cother is already committed to play basketball at Winona State University.

Izzy Klumper

Senior

Westbrook-Walnut Grove

A first team all-area player for the second straight season, Klumper set numerous records throughout her outstanding career at W-WG. The sharpshooting senior guard averaged 17.1 points per game and set a single-season school record with 102 3-pointers this season. Known for her prolific 3-point shooting, Klumper shot nearly 40% from behind the arc and is by far the school's all-time leader in career threes with 250, 65 more than second place. Last season was a banner season for both Izzy and her team, coached by her father Dan. The Chargers finished with a 23-5 record, their best in over a decade and Izzy broke the school's all-time career scoring record along the way. She ended her Charger career with 1,583 points and is planning to continue her basketball career at the University of Sioux Falls.

Sadie Krahling

Senior

Adrian/Ellsworth

After a great final season at Adrian/Ellsworth, Krahling makes her debut on the all-area first team. A skilled all-around player for the Dragons, Krahling was one of the best players in a Red Rock Conference filled with talent. Krahling was second in the conference in scoring with 18.2 points per game and in steals with 3.8 per game. She also averaged 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, and shot 44% from the field. She leaves A/E with many school records, including the career scoring record with 1,155 points. Krahling's senior season also saw her set school records for most points in a season (473), most points in a game (34 vs Ortonville) and most assists in a game (14 vs RRC). She is committed to play basketball at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Alyda Vande Griend

Senior

Edgerton

Widely recognized as one of the best players in the area, Vande Griend was the driving force for the Flying Dutchmen throughout her varsity career. She was a difficult player to stop, especially in the post, as she was consistently among the Red Rock Conference leaders in both scoring and rebounds throughout her career. Her outstanding senior season was no exception as she was second in the conference in total points with 495 and was second in rebounds as well with 294. A varsity starter since the eighth-grade, Vande Griend led the Flying Dutchmen to an 18-10 record and a second straight appearance in the Section 3A South subsection title game. She was a first team all-conference player four times and she finished her career with 1,672 points and 1,100 rebounds, both good for second place in Edgerton girls basketball history.

Ana Veldkamp

Senior

Southwest Minnesota Christian

The final season of Veldkamp's high school career proved to be a memorable one, in both individual and team accomplishment. On an individual level, Veldkamp had her best season as she surpassed the 1,000-point milestone and finished in the top five in the Red Rock Conference in scoring with 17 points a game. She was also second on her team and among the best in the conference in field goal percentage at 48.2%. The versatile guard also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.8 steals per game. She helped lead a talented SWC group to one of its best seasons in school history, as the team finished the year 28-4 and made it to the Class A State tournament. She will take her talents to Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, where she plans to play basketball and softball.

SECOND TEAM

Jocelyn Barron

Senior

Southwest Minnesota Christian

Madison Beckmann

Senior

Worthington

Madyson Fey

Junior

Southwest Minnesota Christian

Kira John

Senior

Luverne

Hadley Sammons

Junior

Windom

THIRD TEAM

Elliott Fleischman

Junior

Edgerton

Addeson Jenniges

Senior

Westbrook-Walnut Grove

Makenzie Pap

Senior

Southwest Minnesota Christian

Haidyn Sammons

Sophomore

Windom

Kylee Wenzel

Junior

Jackson County Central

HONORABLE MENTION

Shandra Cuperus

Sophomore

Adrian/Ellsworth

Hannah Dauer

Junior

Windom Area

Mateya Gilbertson

Senior

Edgerton

Kiesli Smith

Senior

Luverne

Abby Wiggins

Senior

Westbrook-Walnut Grove