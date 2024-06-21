2024 All-Area Boys' Tennis Player of the Year: Bernhard shines on court, in classroom

Jun. 20—CHAMPAIGN — Two tennis courts are situated in a corner of Clark Park.

Surrounded by houses on both sides of the street in this central Champaign neighborhood. Plenty of trees, too, along with some playground equipment and benches in a park that was first built in 1909.

Bill Bernhard didn't know the effect this particular plot of land would have on his family. Or on his son.

No, when he and his wife Jen moved to Champaign in 1997 to become professors at the University of Illinois, the significance of Clark Park wasn't discussed.

"I'm really grateful 27 years ago I chose the right school district," Bill said on a warm summer June afternoon, sitting on a bench near the courts he and his family have become familiar with through the years. "Quite by accident."

His son, Ezra, is nearby in the shade, having just wrapped up a 30-minute conversation. A conversation geared around the sport he performed at an elite level throughout his high school career at Champaign Central. Good enough to become The News-Gazette's All-Area boys' tennis Player of the Year for the second straight season.

"I've spent so much time here," Ezra said while looking around at Clark Park. "My first memories, ever, are right over here."

His first tennis experiences, too. Again, quite by accident.

"This park has been terrific," Bill said. "The reason he started playing tennis is because the court was here. He was 3 or 4 years old and saw people playing and said, 'I want to try that.' Having the park here and getting the chance to go out and exercise has been wonderful. I didn't play tennis growing up. Jen didn't, either. I've often speculated if we hadn't been living right near the park, would Ezra have gotten into tennis?"

Perhaps. Perhaps not. But if there's one aspect Ezra Bernhard has carved out so far in his life, it's this. If he wants to do something, he wants to do it well.

Moving on upA fifth-place finisher in the Class 1A IHSA state tournament in 2023 as a junior, Bernhard had even bigger aspirations for his senior season.

Like a state title in singles. Or possibly teaming up with Champaign Central junior Abel Vines and winning a state doubles championship.

Then, in talking with Centennial junior Tyler Luchinski during this past winter, Bernhard learned his final season playing for the Maroons would have a new challenge. Central was bumping up to 2A.

"At first, I was trying to wait to hear from everybody else, like, are we sure?" Bernhard recalled. "Initially, it was, 'Oh, my God, what are we going to do?' A month or so after it set in, I wanted to be the underdog and surprise people's expectations again."

He did. Along the way, Bernhard won a Big 12 Conference championship, a Normal Community Sectional championship and finished among the last 16 players in the 2A state tournament, compiling a 3-2 record in his fourth and final state tournament appearance. During his final two seasons at Central, he only lost six matches — with half of those coming at the state tournament.

"It has been a joy having Ezra on the team the past four years," Central coach Scott Davis said. "Needless to say, I have enjoyed watching him on the court and marveled at his shot-making and athleticism. However, the thing that will be difficult to replace is the leadership he brought to the team and the chemistry he created with his teammates."

Hitting the booksBernhard took his role with the Central boys' tennis team seriously. But not too seriously. He realized he was playing a sport he grew up enjoying.

"I couldn't imagine a team that was more animated than what we had last year," he said. "We had a group of guys who had to come out of their shells a little bit and move up the lineup this year. Before the season, I thought, 'Was it going to be the same?' I was really surprised. They fit the mold perfectly. I'm super grateful we have a team that can support each other like that. The energy was always there. The desire to do well was there, and I think that was the biggest thing for us is we wanted each other to win so badly.

"We're all friends off the court, too. Anytime we'd see each other in the hallways, we'd stop and have a conversation."

Those same hallways led into classrooms where Bernhard thrived, too. The student-athlete moniker is one Bernhard lives up to.

Having parents deeply embedded in the academic world — Bill is the executive vice provost for academic affairs at the University of Illinois and Jen is the associate dean for research at the college of engineering on the UI campus — plays a part.

But Bill remembers many late nights before he would go to bed seeing Ezra finishing homework after a tennis match in the spring or after a soccer match in the fall when he played for the Maroons in that sport, too.

"I don't know how he did it," Bill said. "I'm exhausted just thinking about it. I'm proud of the work he put in and the decision-making to find the balance between sports and the books and the social life. He's navigated that in a way that I'm very happy."

Ezra ponders for a moment when he is asked where he finished up ranked academically in his senior class at Central. Third or fourth out of 325 students is the answer.

He doesn't hesitate, however, when asked what his grade point average was when he wrapped up high school last month: 4.0.

"That was a really big challenge for me," Bernhard said. "None of it was simple managing the sports with the academics. At times, I thought I didn't know what I was going to do and figured, 'Let's take a break from tennis and focus on this project or focus on this paper.' I invested so much time in tennis, but I want to keep my academics where they need to be."

Pursuing his academic goalsMatt Hopkins saw evidence of those academic passions during Bernhard's junior year at Central when he taught an Advanced Placement statistics class that Bernhard was in.

Combining both his interest in statistics and in tennis, Bernhard completed an end-of-the-year project for the course that he titled, "That's the way the ball bounces: A study on the effect of tennis ball wetness on tennis ball bounce height."

"He, along with a classmate, collected and analyzed their own data," Hopkins said. "I knew that Ezra would do a great job on the project and was most impressed with the time he took to do it considering he was preparing and playing in tennis matches that would lead him to his fifth-place finish in singles at state."

Another conversation Hopkins had with a fellow Central teacher, Julee Lee, stood out from this past school year. Lee taught Bernhard in his senior year calculus class.

"Ezra was a fantastic student who took very detailed notes," Hopkins said. "It came to my attention this fall that he continued his attention to detail in mathematics from Mrs. Lee. Ezra's detailed answers in both statistics and calculus are a way that he stood out from his peers."

Davis took note of his top player's academic pursuits, too.

"As important as tennis and the team is to Ezra, he always prioritizes his academics," Davis said. "If that means being late to practice to work on a project or meet with a teacher, that's what he does."

Having high school athletes mention statistics and physics as two of their favorite classes isn't heard often.

"There was a methodology to statistics, and you can apply it to any situation," Bernhard said. "I'll just use the same math I've always done to find out its real impact. I find it very interesting. It's the same thing with physics. It can be taken into the real world so easily."

Bernhard has said previously his dream career would consist of becoming an architect. But he plans on majoring in data science and statistics at Carleton College when he starts classes at the school in Northfield, Minn., in September.

"A data science and statistics major is what a bunch of fields want," Bernhard said. "They want it in medicine. They want it in agriculture. They want it in finance. Everybody wants someone who can do that. I felt it was best to keep my options open in that way."

Choosing a collegeBernhard decided last fall a small, private college in southern Minnesota is the best fit for his next four years.

The fact he'll get to play tennis at Carleton, a Division III program, is an added bonus.

"The academics definitely appealed to me right off the bat," Bernhard said. "I always wanted to play tennis in college because I feel it would be a ton of fun. Obviously, academics come first. Carleton is a really great school. I felt like it would be a great match for me."

His older sister, Raine, graduated from Carleton in 2023 and was a swimmer for the Knights. He's at home in the town of 20,000 people that also boasts another college in St. Olaf.

"They have a big rivalry there," Bernhard said.

Maybe not like the Central-Centennial one Bernhard has grown up with. But the sense of community he feels in his trips to Carleton rival what he's felt growing up in Champaign.

"I visited my sister there a number of times, especially my junior year. It snowed about three feet that April, but it was so beautiful and the people are so kind," Bernhard said. "Everyone values their education a lot. This past fall, I visited with the team. They remind me a lot of my teammates at Central. At the time I visited, I wasn't really sure if I wanted to go there or look somewhere else, but the teammates and the coach sold me. They're great people."

Similar to the vision Bill Bernhard had when he and his wife moved to Champaign almost three decades ago. Not knowing much except the university. And then falling in love with their adopted hometown.

"If you talk to faculty, a lot of them will say, I know it's a good place to start your career, spend three years here and then go back to a coast," Bill said. "I think we were like that. Then you get here and it's family-oriented. It's community-oriented, and there's lots of smart people around. It's a really great place to be. When I've had to tell people I've got to cancel a meeting because I'm going to a match, no one rolls their eyes. That's why we're here. Even though we both have administrative roles on campus, we're able to see and participate in our kids' athletic journeys. You can't exchange that for anything."

Fond memoriesEzra Bernhard is spending the final summer of his youth in Champaign relaxing. Working on his tennis game. And watching plenty of highlights from the Boston Celtics winning their 18th NBA championship — he became a Celtics fan after the franchise drafted former Duke star Jayson Tatum in 2017 given his parents' ties to Duke and his affinity for the 2016-17 Duke team Tatum played on — before he ventures off to college.

Before he tackles another talented tennis opponent or another challenging class project, he allows himself a moment to take in the surrounding area at Clark Park. And all that Champaign has meant to him.

"I'm going to miss it more than anything," he said, "but I'm super thankful I get to come back to a place like this, too."