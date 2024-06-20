2024 All-Area Boys' Tennis: Meet the first team

Jun. 20—Congratulations to the first-team standouts on our 19th All-Area Boys' Tennis team.

Ezra Bernhard

Champaign Central senior

Why he made the first team ... Bernhard is now a back-to-back News-Gazette Player of the Year, but it didn't come easy. The Maroons made the jump from Class 1A to 2A this season, and their No. 1 singles player still managed to go 26-3, win a Big 12 Conference and sectional title and place top 16 at state as the last non-Chicago-area player remaining. Bernhard also went 8-0 with No. 1 doubles partner Abel Vines.

He needs tickets to see ... the French Open.

Before he competes, he eats ... carrots.

His dream career is ... a bridge designer.

His favorite school subject is ... physics.

His favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

His favorite TV show is ... "Seinfeld."

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Bill Russell, Ben Franklin and Etta James.

Three things on his bucket list are ... visiting all seven continents, camping at Yellowstone National Park and attending the NBA Finals.

Swapnil Kumar

Uni High junior

Why he made the first team ... Kumar was half of what turned out to be the best doubles team in the area this year. He and Illinek teammate Mason Maio placed third in the Alton Doubles Invite, first at sectionals and top eight in the Class 1A state tournament. Kumar had an undefeated singles record, primarily playing in Uni High's No. 3 spot, and tallied a combined record of 29-7 this season.

He needs tickets to see ... the World Cup final.

Before he competes, he drinks ... a protein shake.

His dream career is ... a neurosurgeon.

His favorite school subject is ... math.

His favorite athletes are ... Neymar Jr. and Virat Kohli.

His favorite TV show is ... "The Middle."

If he could have dinner with any two people from any time period, he would pick ... his mom and dad.

Three things on his bucket list are ... skydiving, jet skiing and winning a state tennis championship.

Hunter Madigan

St. Thomas More sophomore

Why he made the first team ... A repeat All-Area First-Teamer, Madigan compiled an 18-6 singles record and went 2-2 at the Class 1A state tournament, with his two losses coming against players who made the consolation quarterfinals and semifinals. The Sabers' top player won the Mattoon Tournament, placed second at sectionals and knocked off the No. 12 seed in the first round of state.

He needs tickets to see ... the Australian Open.

Before he competes, he eats ... apples.

His dream career is ... a video game developer.

His favorite school subject is ... math.

His favorite athlete is ... Zeke Clark.

His favorite TV show is ... "Friends."

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Josh Gates, Captain Jack Sparrow and Jack Reacher.

Three things on his bucket list are ... skydiving and visiting the Maldives and Switzerland.

Mason Maio

Uni High senior

Why he made the first team ... Maio was the other half of the Illineks' No. 1 doubles team that finished in the top eight of the Class 1A state tournament. Alongside Swapnil Kumar, Maio won a sectional doubles championship and took third at the Alton Doubles Invite. He totaled a 27-9 record on the year, and his singles play was highlighted by a regular season win over Metamora state qualifier Dane Hutchinson.

He needs tickets to see ... the NBA Finals.

Before he competes, he drinks ... water.

His dream career is ... working at a cat cafe.

His favorite school subject is ... math.

His favorite athlete is ... Muhammad Ali.

His favorite movie is ... "Rango."

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Marcus Aurelius, Fidel Castro and the Dalai Lama.

Three things on his bucket list are ... skydiving, vacationing in Tokyo and attending the world chess championship.

Aryan Sachdev

Uni High senior

Why he made the first team ... Sachdev made his best case for Player of the Year, and he might have gotten it if he didn't fall to Champaign Central's Ezra Bernhard twice in the regular season. Still, Sachdev beat everyone else leading up to the Class 1A state tournament, finishing the season with a 23-4 record, a sectional championship and a 3-2 run at state. He finishes his high school career as a three-time state qualifier.

He needs tickets to see ... a Drake concert.

Before he competes, he eats ... two bananas because monkeys never cramp.

His dream career is ... a food reviewer.

His favorite school subject is ... physics.

His favorite athlete is ... Nick Kyrgios.

His favorite TV show is ... "Suits."

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Roger Federer, Elon Musk and Queen Elizabeth II.

Three things on his bucket list are ... skydiving, seeing Drake live and attending Wimbledon.

Abel Vines

Champaign Central junior

Why he made the first team ... Vines would be a No. 1 singles player just about anywhere else. Sitting behind Ezra Bernhard, whom he lost to in the Class 2A sectional championship match, Vines went 22-3 in No. 2 singles play, winning a Big 12 Conference title and a state match along the way. He also teamed up with Bernhard to go 8-0 in No. 1 doubles action for the Maroons this season.

He needs tickets to see ... Quevedo.

Before he competes, he drinks ... Ezra Bernhard's hydration powder.

His dream career is ... in physiology or kinesiology.

His favorite school subject is ... physics.

His favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.

His favorite TV show is ... "Break Point."

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick ... Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal and Michael Phelps.

Two things on his bucket list are ... winning a state tennis championship and playing at least Division II tennis in college.