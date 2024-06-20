2024 All-Area Boys' Tennis Coach of the Year: Uni High's Luke Bronowski

Jun. 20—Uni High's Luke Bronowski is Coach of the Year on our 19th News-Gazette All-Area Boys' Tennis team. Bronowski and his children — Ava and Eli — stopped by The News-Gazette:

Why he's Coach of the Year

Luke Bronowski guided the Uni High boys' tennis team to a Class 1A sectional championship during the 2024 season, with Aryan Sachdev and Taehan Lee qualifying for the state tournament in singles and Swapnil Kumar and Mason Maio reaching state in doubles. Bronowski stopped by The News-Gazette's newsroom with his son, Eli, and daughter, Ava, to chat about all things Uni High tennis with staff writer Joey Wright:

How do you size up a successful season for the Illineks?

➜ Luke: We had a great group of seniors this year. They put in a lot of hard work over the last four years and I think the fruits of their labor really paid off this year. Aryan Sachdev was a three-time state qualifier so he kind of led the way, but then Mason Maio and Taehan Lee, another couple seniors, paired up and took the reins from him. We had a good junior with Swapnil Kumar stepping up, and so that really made us formidable at sectionals and made us a tough team to beat.

How rewarding was it to see your team have success late in the season?

➜ Luke: Uni is pretty special. A lot of teams have to kind of reload every year, and I think when you kind of build that tradition, I think it attracts people to Uni and they want to have that success. Boys' tennis is one of the more successful programs at Uni, so kind of having that group kind of spearhead as freshmen and kind of carry through. ... We've had people in our program before them to kind of pave the way, so it kind of builds a tradition of excellence. People want to be a part of that, so I think that kind of attracts some good players.

Who are some people that have helped you most along the way?

➜ Luke: Kyle Hummel, our athletic director, goes above and beyond. I've got to really thank Teri Scaggs over at Atkins Tennis Center. Without her, we don't have courts, and she does a great job of working around U of I women's and men's schedules to get us time on the courts, not only for practice but also our matches. We're blessed to have one of the best facilities in the entire state and it makes us that much better by having top-notch facilities. So I'd have to start with them.

How do you manage your family commitments during the season?

➜ Luke: Tennis is one of those unique sports where it's not a start and end time. You could go to three sets and you could be there till 9 p.m. at night. So it means missing some practices or missing some games and things like that. But we all have the understanding that we're all doing our job. So it makes it difficult, but it also makes it that much more special, I think, too.

Eli and Ava, you both play sports. How do you manage the tennis season when your dad's coaching?

➜ Eli: He's helped me out a lot, especially this season. Especially mentally, I've been kind of off mentally and he's kind of helped me get back my confidence and stuff. So I just (take from him) to keep working and you'll get there at some point.

➜ Ava: He takes me into the gym to work on volleyball skills whenever he can. So that kind of helps me to become better outside of practicing in school. And he's always taught me that I can get better if I put in the work.

Sounds like the family stays active.

➜ Luke: We love being active, whether it's horseback riding or athletic events, we all spend that time traveling and trying to see everybody play. I know, it's not always the most fun for them to sit and watch each other all the time, or even watch me. They kind of stayed away from tennis this year, but it's good to support each other. I think that's an important element in our family — it might not always be the most favorite thing or top thing on the list, but to support each other, I think is important.

How did you fall in love with tennis?

➜ Luke: Dave Bergandine established a really successful program before I came to Uni. In that first year we were in COVID. He was retiring, so I kind of took over the ranks moving from JV to head coach. I've taken a lot of clinics and things like that and gotten myself better and have been fortunate enough to have some good mentors to help me with the tennis side of the game. But then I think I'm also growing in that area. And for me, I think it doesn't matter what the sport is, if you're able to build relationships with the players. Like Eli said, teach them about some of that confidence and I think it just kind of can snowball. I think we're in the midst of building something pretty special.

Did you play tennis growing up?

➜ Luke: Basketball, soccer, football, baseball, but tennis was never in my wheelhouse. And so I think that's what makes it a little bit more special, and I wish I could take a lot of the credit, but really rely on the level of talent that the players have and just kind of honing in and giving them what they need. And obviously, we are working on some of the mechanics of the sport, but it's more about the mental side of things, some strategies and things like that.

You're also a PE teacher at Uni. What's your pitch to prospective tennis players?

➜ Luke: We don't have a cut policy. And so especially with tennis, we were down a little bit this year, but we were close to 40 (players) before last year, which makes it difficult to get quality practices, especially for those varsity guys. We were down a little bit, but it's one of our more successful programs. So I think just coaching the kids and having that success, I think is a natural kind of thing that people want to gravitate to. And it's not always everyone. Obviously, we don't have the sports selection that some of these schools have. And so I think for that opportunity for boys in the spring to be able to jump on it, I think is something that's pretty unique.

Eli and Ava, what else would you like people to know about your dad?

➜ Eli: I just think he's a really great coach. I know that he helps a ton more people, even not just us, too. Like his whole team, I know he says he has good athletes, but I think he's also a really good coach.

➜ Ava: I agree. You don't always have to grow up playing the sport to be a good coach. And so it's nice to see that he's getting some recognition for his coaching ability.